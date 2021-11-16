Brock men’s hockey team gave the University of Toronto something to talk about

Last week’s 3-2 loss to the Rams is in the past for the Brock men’s hockey team who picked up two wins coming off a double-header against the University Of Toronto (UofT) this past weekend.

The Brock men’s hockey team traveled to the UofT on Remembrance Day and secured a nice 5-4 win over Varsity Blues.

Although the Varsity Blues secured the first goal of the game, the Badgers answered back with a goal just seconds later. Christian Girhiny scored the first goal for the Badgers in the first period, following a goal by Kyle Potts from UofT. Another goal was scored in the first period by Brock’s Tyler Rollo.

During the second period, Jacob Roach and D’Artagnan Joly also recorded goals for the Badgers, their firsts in the OUA. A beautiful goal by Badger Adam Berg gave them a lead over Toronto and secured the win for the Badgers.

Assists were made by Ayden MacDonald, Christian Dedonato, Ryan Burton, Connor Russell, Owen Guy, Tyler Burnie, Christain Girhiny, and Matthew Price Barnes.

“We are fortunate to have an incredibly experienced group of veterans in our lineup with a vast mix of speed, determination, and skillset and our leaders/captains know how to portray that role on and off the ice for those younger players,” said head coach Kevin Forrest.

During the home game on Nov. 13, the Badgers, once again, secured a win over the UofT Varsity Blues.

Star goalie Mario Culina recorded 33 saves this past Saturday, contributing massively to the team’s 2-1 victory.

Once again, the Varsity Blues scored the first goal of the game, only for the Badgers to quickly respond when Owen Guy scored his first OUA goal and first goal for the Badgers in the first period.

The second goal of the game for the Badgers, which was also the game-winning goal, was scored by none other than Ayden MacDonald with less than nine minutes to go in the third period.

The Badgers played with incredible intensity and were able to utilize the space and their skills to really dominate in this close game.

Jared Marino and Christian Girhiny both recorded assists, along with Adam Berg and D’Artagnan Joly.

The Badgers now stand 3-1 in the regular season.

Visit Brock’s ticket sales website to reserve your tickets for the Badgers games this week while they compete against York University Lions on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:15 p.m. at the Seymour Hannah Arena and then again on Nov. 20 hosted at York University at 7:15 p.m.