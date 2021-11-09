Brock men’s hockey starts the season strong

This past week, the Brock men’s hockey team defeated the Rams 5-3 in their OUA season opener at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto and then went on to fall 3-2 in their home opener.

The team showed their strengths in the first game after coming back to tie after the Rams got out to a 2-0 lead early on.

Brock recorded no goals in the first period, then three goals in the second period to tie up the game, and scored two more goals in the last period to win it.

Christian Girhiny put the Badgers on the board and eventually recorded a hat trick, only to be helped by Ayden MacDonald to make it 4-3 and an empty-net goal from newly named captain Jared Marino to end the game at 5-3.

“We have a really experienced group of veterans in our lineup with a good mix of speed, determination, and skill,” said head coach Kevin Forrest.

The Badgers recorded 32 shots on the net and the Rams recorded 40. Brock goaltender Mario Culina made 37 saves, contributing greatly to the win for the Badgers.

“With two years of recruiting, we’ve been fortunate to add some more skill to the lineup to complement the veteran group and if our work ethic remains high and our goaltending continues to be solid, we have a chance to compete every night,” said Forrest

On Nov. 6, the Badgers lost their rematch against the Rams by a score of 3-2.

Brock had a somewhat rough game and had a hard time taming their players and their frustration which led to Brock being assessed 10 separate penalties, most of which were two-minute roughing minors.

Despite the loss, and the five penalties in the third period, the team still managed to score. Had they used some of their roughhousing energy to reorganize their offense, perhaps they could have won as they had earlier in the week against the Rams.

The Rams struck first, but Frankie Pucci scored the first goal for Brock in the first period with an assist from Berg and Marino to tie the game at 1-1. The Badgers and Rams traded goals in the third, with Tyler Rollo tying it at 2-2 for the Badgers.

“You never know for sure how the calibre of athletes will translate into regular season play but it feels like we have more offense than we’ve ever had in the past,” said Forrest. “But that will only lead to improvements if the work ethic continues to go along with the skill.”

Catch the Badgers as they play at the University of Toronto against the Varsity Blues on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. followed by a home game on Nov. 13 at 5:15 p.m. Click here to get tickets for the home game.