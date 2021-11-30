Brock men’s hockey finishes the midseason with a loss

This past week, the Brock men’s hockey team fell short to the Rams on home ice at the Seymour Hannah Arena, losing 3-2 in overtime.

The Badgers currently sit at no.1 in the west division of the OUA with a 4-1-2 record.

The Badgers held some great intensity during the first two periods of the game, but unfortunately lost that steam towards the end.

Owen Guy started the game strong with the first goal on a partial breakaway with assists going to Jacob Roach and Tyler Burnie. The Rams would respond with a goal of their own just five minutes later, with Jacob Kamps scoring to tie things at 1-1.

Captain Jared Marino took the lead back for the Badgers and scored the last goal of the game in the second period with assists going to Jonathon Schaefer and Frankie Pucci. This gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead over the Rams.

The Rams tied the game once more at the end of the third period, sending the two teams to overtime. Brock took just a single penalty in the game, but it was a two minute minor for tripping that ultimately gave the Rams the power play opportunity they needed to get themselves into gear to take the win.

It was a great game for goalie Mario Culina, with 49 shots on net from the Rams, and Culina only allowed two goals during the game and one unlucky goal during overtime.

The team seems to have a trend, two big wins, usually with a 5-2 or 7-3, followed by a close loss 2-1 or 1-0. The Badgers have incredible athletes and great teamwork capabilities, with a little more intensity and that urge to really outperform the other teams in the division, the Badgers really could have a great second half of the season come January.

The second half of the season for the Badgers consists of thirteen games before the playoff rounds. Click here to view the Badgers game schedule. The Badgers now get to enjoy a break. Catch the Badgers as they compete in the new year, Tues. Jan 13 at 7:15 p.m at Seymour Hannah Centre in St. Catharines. Click here to get your tickets.