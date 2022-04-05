Brock men’s hockey falls at U Sports Nationals

The Brock men’s hockey team had an incredible season full of hard work and great hockey. The team went 10-9 this past season after having two rather unconventional years.

The team opened their season with two wins during exhibition games, had all of their games canceled during the month of January, and went on to win the OUA West.

Some highlights from this season for the Badgers include three consecutive playoff victories after the last two games of the season were lost. The Badgers also made history with their third appearance at nationals.

Although the team fell short at nationals following their big OUA West division win, the team still finds itself ranked number four in the national rankings.

The Badgers lost to the St. Francis Xavier X-Men during the U Sports single-game elimination at the U Sports University Cup Finals in Nova Scotia on March 31.

The first goal of the game was scored by the X-Men during the first few minutes of the first period, setting the tone for the game and lighting a fire for the Badgers.

The Badgers contested the X-Men with numerous power plays and incredible speed and pressure on the offense. Despite this, the X-Men goalie Joseph Raaymakers refused to allow any goals on the net. Raaymakers made 35 saves to shut the Badgers out 3-0.

Although the X-Men had a skill level which the Badgers lacked, the Badgers poured their hearts into this playoff game and made themselves known. The Badgers did not go down without a fight.

