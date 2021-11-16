Brock International launches International Education Week

Brock International is hosting International Education Week, with a number of events designed to increase awareness of international education and its importance on campus.

International Education Week is an annual event celebrated in over 100 countries worldwide during the third week of November. This year, Brock International has put together a series of in-person and virtual offerings that will run from Monday, Nov. 15 to Friday, Nov. 19. These events have been designed not only to increase international education on campus, but also to support students and assist them in gaining experience in order to successfully navigate the global market.

“It is important that Brock continues to host an International Education Week because it strengthens [our] commitment to comprehensive internationalization and global education,” said Kyla Pennie, Associate Director, Internationalization and Support Services at Brock International. “Comprehensive internationalization is a strategic and coordinated approach which supports Brock’s Strategic Plan to offer transformational and accessible experiential global learning experiences that help students chart their own employment path within a global marketplace.”

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., students will be able to virtually attend the Pathway to Career Success and Settlement Information Session events where they will learn about the newly developed program that aims to support international students on their path to settlement in Canada. The session will be held via Microsoft Teams and should be accessed from students’ Brock accounts to ensure entry.

Later on, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. in Ian Beddis Gym Court 1, Brock International is hosting Bollywood dance lessons with third-year media and communications student Rani Hansalia to teach students about Hindu art and culture. Hansalia is an international student from India with over 15 years of experience in various dance forms, and she will be hosting this event for the second year in a row.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the International Building’s Global Commons, students will be able to attend a free movie screening of The Wedding Party with International Student Ambassador Chimerem Amiaka from Nigeria. Following the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Amiaka about her culture.

Following that, on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Brock International will host a BIPOC Support Group in collaboration with both Brock’s Student Justice Centre and Human Rights and Equity. The event aims to provide a safe space for students to discuss how they are navigating their racial and ethnic identities in a new country. This discussion will be peer-facilitated via Microsoft Teams and will include activities.

Also on Thursday, Brock International will provide tickets to the Niagara IceDogs vs. Mississauga Steelheads game, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Meridian Centre. These tickets are available for purchase online at a special discounted price of $17 per ticket.

To close off International Education Week, Brock International Student Ambassador Faryal Zehra will host Snacks Around the World on Friday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Global Commons. Students who attend this event will have the opportunity to sample a variety of snacks and candies from around the world.

Renee Ji, International Student Advisor, and Dawn Shickluna, Registered Psychotherapist, will also host an educational session for international students via Microsoft Teams from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. In this session, international students will meet in small groups to discuss the academic and social challenges they are encountering on their journey and devise strategies to overcome them.

Students who are interested in participating in any of the events during International Education Week are encouraged to RSVP on ExperienceBU. To find out more information about the week, including a complete list of events that will be held, visit the Brock International website.