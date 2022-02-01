Brock HRE to lead activities for Black History Month

Black History Month starts today and will feature a number of on and off-campus events aimed at educating individuals about the history of the Black community here in Canada.

During Black History Month, people all around the world honour the various accomplishments of Black individuals and communities. While the month was created in the United States, Canada, too, commemorates it as the Black community has contributed much to making Canada the nation that it is today.

The university’s Human Rights and Equity (HRE) anti-racism department, in partnership with many other departments and student groups, is spearheading Black History Month events at Brock this year, including:

Black voices: Black History and African Diaspora in Academia

Brock’s HRE will launch a panel series called “Black Voices” on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the purpose of elevating the voices of Black people in all facets of life, including academics. “Black History and the African Diaspora in Academia” will include Black educators discussing the necessity of infusing Black culture and expertise into academic settings. The event will also highlight Brock University’s newly founded Africana Studies minor. This event will be hosted virtually, with students being asked to RSVP here.

Black Hairstory: Black beauty from the roots

This workshop, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, will focus on appreciating Black hair and beauty. This session will discuss the history of Black hair, beauty standards, and how people in the Black community may embrace beauty in a culture that values Eurocentric beauty standards. This will be an interactive session accessible to all Brock employees, professors, and students, and will provide a chance for the Brock community to understand how hair is important to Black people’s cultural heritage and identity. Individuals who are interested in attending the workshop are urged to RSVP here.

Wining, Women, and Wotlessness Workshop

Members of the Brock community will be able to attend this session on the history of Carnival on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The workshop will look at components of Ole’ Mas that have cultural value and add to the beauty of Carnival. Participants will learn about the history of Kaiso and Calypso music, as well as the emergence of the lavishly ornamented carnival costumes. This will all be done through a cross-cultural lens, beginning in Trinidad & Tobago, the “home of Carnival.” Interested individuals are urged to RSVP here.

Niagara Parks: Black History Speaker Series

This series, which began in 2022 around the end of January, investigates the strength of the Black community in Niagara. While the first session of the speaker series has concluded, the next session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and will focus on the struggle of transient Black people from Rochester, New York and St. Catharines as they strategically positioned themselves near the American-Canadian border. This year’s Black History Speaker Series is primarily being hosted by Niagara Parks and is a live-streamed, digital event. Tickets are available for $15 per event and may be bought here.

Outside of these workshops, many others will be held both on and off campus during the month of February and into March. Students who are interested in attending these events are encouraged to monitor ExperienceBU.

Individuals who are interested in learning about Black History Month in Canada are encouraged to visit the federal government’s website. A full list of events being hosted by Brock’s HRE, including details on how to participate in each, can be found here. Those interested in the Black History Speaker Series can find complete details on the Niagara Parks website.