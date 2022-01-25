Brock HRE to host Art Speak, their annual art exhibition focusing on social justice topics

This year, Brock’s annual art exhibition, Art Speak, will focus on the theme of gender, sexual violence, and disability. It will take place online on Jan. 27 from 7 p.m to 9 p.m.

Art Speak provides students an outlet to express themselves while also providing the opportunity to showcase their art based on the given topic. The event is designed to highlight students who come from marginalized identities, underlining the important role art can play in expressing oneself.

“It’s another way for people to use art to express things that they may not necessarily be able to put into words,” said Mackenzie Rockbrune, Gender & Sexual Violence Peer Assistant at the Human Rights and Equity office. “It also allows us to ignite a conversation about a social justice issue in a different forum than we normally do.”

Art Speak is hosted by the Human Rights and Equity team, which is a department at Brock that provides resources, education, and assistance to situations related to human rights. Their mission is to, “promote inclusivity and prevent harassment and discrimination on campus,” which they do in a variety of different ways, including this event. For more information visit their website.

“We always have a human rights lens [for these events], specifically since this is a gender and sexual violence part of the office that hosts [the event], we want to highlight the intersection between disability, gender, and sexual violence,” said Rockbrune.

While the deadline for submissions has passed, having closed on Jan. 20, the event is open to the public to enjoy. Everyone is invited to appreciate the work submitted by Brock students and join the conversation on social justice topics. To attend this event, you must RSVP here. All types of art will be presented, there was no specific criteria as to what was required other than the theme and, of course, creativity.

The online art exhibition will be hosted on Microsoft Teams and will start off with a short-written piece by guest speaker, Aleah Graff, who will be talking about how disability, dating, gender, and sexual violence intersect. After this, each artist will present their art and talk about it. At the end of the presentations, there will be a question and answer period for any audience member wanting to talk to the artists.

This year’s topic is another reminder of the interconnectedness of things and sometimes there are more things at play than we think. It is often marginalized individuals that don’t have many opportunities to speak, so the event aims to emphasize how art can be a way to share and speak up in a safe way.

For more information visit the Human Rights and Equity page, or visit their Instagram @brockhre.