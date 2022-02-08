Brock Cheer continues to reach new heights

One of Brock’s underrated athletic powerhouses comes in the form of the highly-decorated cheer team. While they may not receive the level of attention garnered by the school’s basketball, hockey, or wrestling teams, the cheer program has represented Brock on the world stage on numerous occasions, including in their gold medal finish at the ICU University World Cup Cheerleading Championship in 2020.

While cheerleading may often be perceived as nothing more than a sideshow during varsity home games, a deeper look at the program shows that there is much more to the team than meets the eye. The team, which is usually composed of about 20 to 30 athletes, practices day in and day out, alternating their preparation for two different routines: a game day routine and a team cheer routine.

The game day routines are what you can expect from the team on the sidelines of a Badgers home game, occasionally taking to centre court during timeouts and play stoppages to further showcase their athletic prowess.

The team cheer routine is much more advanced, featuring mesmerizing feats like stunting, tumbling, and pyramid building, and is the more time-consuming routine of the two. This is also the routine which the team performs during competitions, the end goal of course being to qualify for the aforementioned ICU World Championships.

Since the program’s inception over 40 years ago, the Badgers have been a notable trailblazer in the realm of Canadian cheerleading. Brock was one of the first Canadian universities to compete at the World Championships, and their illustrious history has turned dynastic in recent years. Since 2015, the team has consistently brought back gold, silver, and bronze medals from the Florida-based championships. In 2020, the team added a silver medal in the game day routine competition to their gold medal finish in team cheer. A 2018 bronze medal finish in the inaugural FISU World University Cheerleading Championship in Lodz, Poland, is another recent highlight for the program.

This prestige has turned into a valuable recruiting tool for the team as well, with athletes flocking to Brock for the opportunity to reach the highest level of international cheerleading competitions. Another factor drawing athletes to the team are the outstanding resources available through Brock Sports.

“We’re blessed to have strength and conditioning coaches that help us stay strong so that we can lift girls in the air and tumble. We also have amazing medical trainers who make sure our bodies are healthy to compete,” said Sally Bellevue, team co-captain and a third-year concurrent education student.

The team, like many others, operated virtually during the 2020-21 school year, but have now returned to in-person training as of September, much to the delight of those on the team.

“It was amazing for my mental and physical health to be able to get back to doing what I love and seeing all of the people who have become like a family to me again in person. It’s such a supportive and inclusive environment so moments like that always stand out to me,” said Bellevue.

Bellevue also added how valuable it is for representation to have an exclusively women’s team reach such tremendous heights, and also how important it is for the team to continue to defy cheerleading stereotypes.

“There’s an idea that all cheerleaders have the same body type and personality, but if you look around at our team, you’ll see that isn’t the case at all. Cheerleaders, and athletes in general, come in all shapes and sizes and it’s important to remember that,” said Bellevue.

In 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted full recognition to the ICU, opening the door for cheerleading to become an Olympic sport at future iterations of the summer games. With Brock’s program being held in such high esteem, this news will only allow the team to continue their ascent, as they will likely produce some future Olympians.

“I look forward to seeing the team continue to grow and soar to new heights. Every year we get stronger and better thanks to our amazing developmental supports, and the positive inclusive culture we have created and continue to create as a team,” said Bellevue.

With the program continuing to rise, Brock Cheer is set up for the road ahead and is showing no signs of slowing down.