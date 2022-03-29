Brock and United Way Niagara launch Equity, Diversity & Inclusion workshop series￼

Next week, Brock’s Social Justice Research Institute (SJRI), in partnership with United Way Niagara, will launch Exploring Best Practices for Meeting Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) Goals, a three-part workshop series open to all students, staff, and faculty.

The workshops will take place virtually over Zoom and feature presentations from community representatives to help individuals and organizations develop EDI goals and implement them in their work. Some of the participating community organizations include YWCA Niagara Region, Learning Disabilities Association Niagara Region, Niagara Chapter Native Women, Positive Living Niagara, Niagara Health, Niagara Region, and Brock University.

“United Way is proud to have a longstanding partnership with Brock University. Through Brock’s SJRI, we have been exploring additional partnership opportunities to best serve our community,” said Tamara Coleman-Lawrie, director of strategic impact at United Way Niagara. “We recognize that organizations and people are eager to work toward a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable community and build relationships with Indigenous Peoples, communities, and partners. This workshop series is meant to support organizations and people in the community…and strengthen capacity to meet those goals across Niagara.”

Participants are not required to participate in all three workshops but are reminded that each workshop builds on topics covered in the previous one. The dates for each workshop are as follows:

Workshop #1 – The Challenges: March 31, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Workshop #2 – Best Practices: April 28, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Workshop #3 – Next Steps: May 26, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

“This trio of workshops first aims to get to the heart of challenges faced by organizations as they work towards Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (EDI) and then seeks to explore best practices and solutions for addressing these challenges,” said Dr. Rebecca Raby, Director of Brock SJRI. “Our panelists come from a range of community organizations as well as Brock University. Students who want to learn about and work towards EDI initiatives will find this panel both interesting and useful.”

For anyone interested in how Brock is implementing some of these practices in its day-to-day operations, the university will also be hosting its next town hall on April 8, which will focus on the topics of EDI and decolonization. The virtual event will highlight how Brock is implementing the aforementioned themes as prescribed in the 2018-2025 Institutional Strategic Plan. Chaired by Interim President Lynn Wells, the town hall will bring together members of the President’s Advisory Committee on Human Rights, Equity, and Decolonization, and all members of the Brock community are invited to join. A link to the event will be made available closer to the date of the event.

Those interested in attending one or all workshops are required to register via Eventbrite and can expect additional information to be sent through email.