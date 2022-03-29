Bridgerton’s second season surpasses already-high expectations

After a year-long hiatus, Netflix’s Bridgerton has returned for its second season. The series, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, takes place in 19th century Britain and follows Lady Violet Bridgerton and her eight children.

The first season saw Daphne, the eldest daughter, enter her first social season and ultimately marry the Duke of Hastings. Similarly, the second season follows the family’s eldest son, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, on his quest to find a wife.

Season two kicks off with the arrival of Kate and Edwina Sharma to London as the town prepares for another social season. This causes quite a stir throughout London, as the season’s local debutantes start to scope out their competition. Given the Bridgertons’ wealth and high social standing, Anthony finds himself in high demand right off the bat.

Edwina quickly captures the eye of Queen Elizabeth and is named the “diamond of the season.” Despite being older, Kate has no interest in finding a match and instead spends most of the season by her sister’s side, carefully vetting each of Edwina’s potential suitors. However, this arrangement doesn’t last for long, as the sisters find themselves entangled in a love triangle.

Of course, the story would be incomplete without the narration of Lady Whistledown, the town’s anonymous gossip column writer. While her identity was revealed to viewers in the season one finale, the town remains in mystery throughout season two. The hunt to expose her true identity picks up speed in the second season when Queen Elizabeth assembles a team of guards to entrap Whistledown by spreading false rumours across the town.

Still, these are only a few of the plotlines featured this season. Between the Featheringtons’ extreme measures to mask their financial difficulties and the Sharma family’s history slowly unravelling around town, there’s plenty of drama to sink your teeth into.

Season one had already set the bar high for costumes and set design, but the costume designers managed to outdo themselves. In particular, the Sharma sisters shine in their ball gowns which delicately balance traditional English formalwear with elements of Indian design. Much of this is done through their jewellery, which is much bolder than what we’ve seen before, but beautifully complements their attire in each scene.

Season one fans will be happy to know that the second season’s soundtrack follows suit with even more classical renditions of modern-day pop music. Some notable tracks include Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times”, Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”, and the Bollywood-classic, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”. The soundtrack does a good job mirroring characters’ emotions at times but feels a bit random at others. Without spoiling too much, there are some upbeat tracks that just don’t fit with the scenes they accompany, though they do still make for an enjoyable listening experience.

Overall, the second season’s multiple intertwining plotlines will surely keep viewers on their toes and is much more family-friendly than the first (for the most part). The show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, which will follow two more Bridgerton siblings in their pursuit of marriage, but official release dates have not yet been confirmed.