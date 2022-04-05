Black mental health to be highlighted in upcoming workshop

Brock’s Anti-Ableism and Mental Health Committees, in collaboration with the Anti-Racism Task Force, are working together to host an event that will focus on the mental health challenges that members of the Black community experience in general, as well as those that have been inflamed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free-to-attend event, known as Perspectives on Black Mental Health, is a first-of-its-kind panel discussion that will be held virtually. Though the event focuses on the perspective of those in the Black community, all who are interested in the discussion are invited to participate. Perspectives on Black Mental Health will be hosted over Microsoft Teams this Thursday, April 7 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will examine comparative health and mental health studies across Black communities in Canada, the Caribbean, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Attendees can expect to learn about systematic anti-Black racism and its impact on Black communities, particularly in the area of mental health. Participants will also be able to learn about coping skills, resilience development, and how to support members of the Black community.

Dr. Maureen Connolly, head of the Anti-Ableism and Mental Health Committee and Kinesiology Professor at Brock, will organize and moderate this panel discussion that will include the following panelists, Dr. Krim Lacey, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology and African American Studies at the University of Michigan; Kay Williams, a clinical consultant and trained social worker with extensive experience in Canada and the United States; and Kattawe Henry, a Brock alumni and anti-racism educator who has clinical experience and has functioned in a supportive capacity for Black students at Brock for years.

Brock attendees are urged to RSVP through ExperienceBU, since they will earn Campus-Wide Co-Curricular credit for attending. Every student who attends the workshop will be entered into a drawing for one of five $20 gift cards to locally-owned Black businesses. Additionally, participants are able to submit questions to be asked during the panel discussion in advance through ExperienceBU.

Individuals who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible. Attendees from Brock can register for the event through ExperienceBU, while community members are able to do so through Microsoft Forms. All participants will be sent an invitation link prior to the start of the event.