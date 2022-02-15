Big Thief’s Dragon makes the intimate expansive through folk music that hardly sounds like it’s from earth

Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You makes the strange inviting and the intimate expansive.

The Brooklyn-based band Big Thief has been quiet since their last full-length release in 2019. On Dragon, the band goes big with an 80+ minute runtime over 20 tracks. Given the length, it’s hard to pin this album down to one sound like you could with their previous record. This has left some publications and fans to call this record Big Thief’s equivalent to The Beatles’ White Album, with its magnitude and disregard for cohesion.

This album succeeds in its ability to make strange jams inviting (“Love Love Love”) and intimate songs feel huge (“Blurred View”). There’s hardly a dull spot on here, save for “Spud Infinity.” The issue with this track is what’s holding the record back in some respects; the occasional attempt at a bona fide Americana that sounds too serious to be pastiche but not serious enough to be good. This is the case on “Red Moon” as well, though not to the same extent. At this point, it’s clear, Thief are always at their best in the blending of tenseness with tenderness; the uncanniness of familiar instrumentals with off-putting background textures and noises.

Adrianne Lenker’s lyrics pluck profundity from the mundane aspects of everyday existence, and play it cool and relaxed with more significant topics: the Bible, the universe, and the like. The most resonant moments lie in the simple descriptions of bugs, potatoes, how you can’t kiss your elbow (you tried, didn’t you). This opposition is maybe the best way to understand where Thief’s mindset is with Dragon, without being cliché, it really is the little things that matter at this point.

However, the apocalyptic “The Only Place” is a discordant, acoustic masterpiece. On it, Lenker constructs a love song around the breakdown of anything like a promising future where a present moment is (painfully) accepted as good enough, “The only place that matters / is by your side.” This song sounds like a millennial Nick Drake fingerpicking through the prospects of the climate crises.

There’s not much else to say about Dragon other than it’s a fantastic listen that’s bound to break expectations even on the second, third, or fourth listen.