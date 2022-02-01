Beauty standards and body image: the difficulties of becoming comfortable in your own skin

**CONTENT WARNING: This article deals with eating disorders and other physical and mental health impacts of beauty standards and body image.**

Body image is the subjective picture or mental image of the way that you view yourself physically. It’s how you feel when you look in the mirror and examine all the pieces of yourself, and how you feel about all of those pieces.

Beauty standards are developed largely by the people around us, whether on social media or in person. They are the “rules” (whether written or unwritten) about how people are supposed to look in order to be considered appealing or attractive. It’s incredibly easy to internalize the way that society portrays what the ideal body should look like and feverishly try and live up to those standards.

Media, and more recently social media, has taught us all from a young age that we should look a certain way, and fit into a certain size. Many often strive for those impossible curves that the Kardashians have, or the abs of Ronaldo.

We put so much pressure on ourselves to portray the “ideal” beauty standards that it can actually start to deteriorate our mental health and the relationship that we have with food. Unhealthy food relationships can often lead to eating disorders which directly impact physical health.

Body image differs amongst genders and age ranges. For children, the way that we handle their reactions to their ever-changing bodies is so important. Media, unfortunately, begins putting expectations on children and their appearance from a very young age. This can have major detrimental impacts on their mental and physical health, as well as their body image, as childhood is such a crucial time for mental and physical development.

On top of internalizing beauty standards from a young age, children will also parrot the beauty standards that they learned to other kids in school, often in the form of bullying. The kids who face that kind of harsh treatment from their classmates at recess will often take that with them throughout the rest of their lives.

“I used to be made fun of for having hair all over my body when I was a kid. I was called ‘hairy Italian,’ a monkey, you name it. It broke my self-esteem at such a young age, and I began to remove all my unwanted hair everywhere I could at the age of 11,” said Zoe Siciliano, a professional rugby athlete. “It’s sad because body hair is so natural, and some people just have more. 10 years later, I still remove all my body hair, sometimes on a daily basis.”

For young children, ideally, we want family as the first line of defense and you always want them in your corner, but that’s not always how it is; “Should you be eating that?” “you’re not hungry, drink some water,” “didn’t you just eat?”. To this day words like these still run through many people’s heads from when they were kids. Parents should be teaching us how to love our bodies and love what we put in them. Eating for fuel but still enjoying what we love in moderation is too important to be overlooked.

Organized sports can be another area where positive body image could be fostered by coaches at a young age. However, this often is not the case, in fact, often the opposite is true.

“When I was younger and did gymnastics, looking back now, I see how toxic that environment was for such a young child. I was pushed to my limits or lectured when I would eat full meals. That can be detrimental for a young girl who should have been learning to love and appreciate her body for all the wonderful things it can do,” said Charlotte Baker, a registered practical nurse.

For young adults, particularly women, the bodies of celebrities and influencers that are posted on apps like Instagram are not only harmful on the surface level, but often are associated with advertisements for supplements or workout routines, implying that we too can have their bodies if we just put in the effort for it. But that’s so far from the truth.

“Social media, especially Instagram, [makes] it so hard for me to see these people and not question my appearance,” said Baker.

Perhaps it would be one thing if beauty standards were achievable, but so many of them, especially for women, are based on altered photos or cosmetic surgery that trying to keep up can be incredibly overwhelming. For example, you’re to have no hair in any unwanted places, but make sure that the hair on your head is shiny and pristine. Make sure you have no fat on your body, except in the exact right places and in the exact right amount. Also, you want to make sure you’re muscular and toned, but not too muscular.

While men too face beauty standards, both online and in the media, they are completely different, and less severe, than those faced by women. While men are expected or encouraged to look a certain way, for women it’s all but a requirement.

“The media throws so much more pressure on girls, and I feel like men aren’t looked at with such an intense expectation,” said Daniel Bridgman, a recent film school graduate.

For instance, the expectations surrounding body weight often vary considerably between men and women. Overweight men might get teased, but they aren’t condemned for their bodies being outside the societal “norm.” Plus size women however are often mocked, ridiculed, and treated as less than human. Society has stamped plus-size women as lazy, unattractive, unhealthy, and unworthy of basic respect.

“Plus-sized persons are ridiculed, mistreated, and oppressed every single day of their lives. Plus-size people get hated on and tormented even by strangers simply for existing,” said Brittany Porter, mental health and addictions advocate.

Eating disorders run rampant and are oftentimes encouraged. This is seen especially with plus-sized people, as society encourages being thin above all else, even above one’s health and safety. This is so damaging for not only body image, but mental and physical health as well.

Body size can contribute to someone’s health but is not indicative of it. Society is convinced that if you are thin you are healthy and if you are fat you are not, but that is simply not true.

“Being thin and not eating healthy or exercising is unhealthy, but because society has convinced us that thin equals healthy, I feel that people don’t acknowledge this view. Whereas if a plus-sized person works out and is healthy but is the plus size, they’re still considered unhealthy,” said Porter.

There are so many different people out there with so many unique bodies, it’s a disservice to set yourself up with these expectations of looking like the supermodels on Instagram or the actors on TV. In reality, everyone’s most healthy version of themselves is going to be unique to that person. So instead of worrying about the minute details of one’s appearance, we should be fueling our bodies with good food and exercising ordinarily through daily activities and play.

“No matter how much effort I am constantly putting in, there are things about my body that will never change,” said Bridgman. “Focusing on working towards health goals is never a bad thing, but the sooner you come to the realization that not everything can be changed and that that’s okay, that’s when those beauty standards will no longer matter.”

Beyond just accepting how you look, it’s also important to celebrate your body and what it has done, and is able to do, for you.

“When I look in the mirror I am proud that my body has literally grown and birthed another human,” said Baker.

All of this is to say that taking control of your body image is crucial for living a happy and fulfilling life.

“A positive body image means freedom, it means being able to be at peace. Struggling to survive in a body that you are repulsed by and terrified to bring with you anywhere is absolute torture,” added Porter.

We take our bodies for granted sometimes. It is so important to be confident and loving to yourself and your body. This body is yours for life, you don’t get a second one.