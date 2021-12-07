Be a good neighbour and maintain your sidewalks this winter

St. Catharines got its first taste of snowy winter weather this past week. It was just a few centimetres, quickly melted by the sun and washed away from the rain, but it was enough to cause some issues.

While a dusting of snow might not seem like a big deal to some people, for others it can pose a real challenge. For those who use mobility devices and those living with disabilities, all it takes is a single patch of uncleared sidewalk to effectively stop them in their tracks.

In St. Catharines, the legal requirement is that properties must be cleared within 24 hours following the fall of any snow, hail, or freezing rain. When snow or freezing rain results in icy conditions, it is further required that salt, sand, or something similar be put down to prevent slipping.

It’s easy to forget to clear your sidewalk and it’s especially easy to just leave snow removal up to mother nature. If the sun’s going to melt the snow by tomorrow morning, what’s the point in clearing it away today?

The point, generally speaking, is to be a good neighbour and a responsible citizen of the city you live in. Leaving ice and snow on the sidewalk affects more than just yourself. It’s also something that requires collective action and commitment to be effective. One person shoveling their sidewalk doesn’t make much of a difference if none of your neighbours do it.

Now, most students who live in St. Catharines, Thorold and the surrounding areas rent. In the case of renters, legally speaking, it’s technically the landlord’s responsibility to remove snow from the property and any surrounding sidewalks. Landlords should arrange for the clearing of any snow or ice from the property. The keyword there though, is should. Landlords have been known to incorrectly tell tenants that property maintenance is their responsibility as long as they’re occupying the property.

There are a lot of other “shoulds” when it comes to snow removal and general winter maintenance. Municipalities should do a better job of removing snow from public walkways. Businesses should do a better job of ensuring that the sidewalks around their establishments are cleared. Landlords and property managers should do a better job of maintaining their properties.

No matter what other people should do though, the fact of the matter remains: someone has to shovel the snow. Just because someone else is avoiding their responsibilities, doesn’t mean that you get a free pass to give up on yours. If you’re a renter and your landlord doesn’t clear your sidewalks, you should take up that responsibility.

Whether you decide it’s not worth the hassle to argue with them and opt to just pick up the shovel yourself, or you decide to send a strongly worded email reminding them of their legal responsibility to maintain their property, it’s not enough to just shrug and wait for the snow to melt. You might be okay with trudging through a couple inches of snow, but not everyone who uses the sidewalks can do that.