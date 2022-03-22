Badgers topple Golden Hawks, will face McMaster in OUA semis

Brock’s men’s basketball team began their quest for an OUA championship on Saturday by defeating the fourth-seeded Laurier Golden Hawks by a score of 82-58 to advance to the semifinals. The Badgers earned a first-round bye as the top seed in their division, and as such had nearly two weeks to rest up and get healthy for the start of what everyone expects to be a deep postseason run.

Daniel Cayer, Daniel Caldwell, and Emmanuel Owootoah all returned to the lineup after missing most of the second half of the season, giving head coach Willy Manigat his complete roster at the most important time of year.

The Badgers were led by a career-high 17 points from Isaiah Bujdoso who began the game rather tentatively, passing up his first few shots before Manigat gave him a quick hook. When he returned he began firing away, scoring 10 points in the second quarter (all off jump shots) and ended up leading the team in field goals and field goal attempts.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see me on the sidelines telling any of our guys they shouldn’t shoot,” said Manigat. “[Bujdoso] passed up his first two shots and I pulled him off to just get his mind reset and I told him once he was going back in, ‘you better not pass up another shot for the rest of the game,’ and that’s why we stayed positive on that end on the floor.”

Bujdoso, who’s almost always thinking pass-first, was especially lethal from the midrange, specifically coming off of ball screens initiated from the right side set towards the middle, giving the left-handed Bujdoso much more space to get his shot off with ease. His second quarter was easily the best stretch he’s played all season, including this gorgeous off-hand dish to a cutting Cayer:

“I’m always, as a point guard, trying to distribute, but today Laurier was giving me the shots so I just had to step into them with confidence and knock them down,” said Bujdoso.

In addition to his offensive duties, Bujdoso also spent a considerable amount of time guarding the Hawks best player, Ali Sow. TJ Lall was also tasked with guarding the third-highest scorer in the country. While Sow finished with a game-high 22, he did so on 21 shots with six turnovers.

[We] just wanted to give him different looks,” said Bujdoso. “TJ has more length than me, so that’s a good matchup for him, whereas I’m a little quicker so I’m able to stay with [Sow], so just trying to give him different matchups that make it hard for him.”

Brock will face the McMaster Marauders in the semifinals tomorrow night, the lone team to defeat the Badgers all season long, a 75-70 loss in Hamilton back in February. Brock also beat McMaster by six in their other matchup, setting up what should be a highly competitive semifinal game. The Marauders are led by Jordan Henry, who finished the season fifth in the league in scoring, first in assists, and second in steals. The winner of Brock/McMaster will earn a trip to the Wilson Cup where they will face the winner of Queen’s/Carleton.

The Badgers and Marauders will tip-off tomorrow night in St. Catharines at the Bob Davis Gym at 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to gobadgers.ca for tickets.