Badgers pick up three more wins, finish season at 14-1 to clinch division title

The Badgers men’s basketball team capped off their historic 2021-22 OUA campaign with three wins this past week to finish the season at 14-1 en route to the OUA West division title. Their .933 season winning percentage is the highest in the program’s 55-year history.

The final week of the season saw Brock play (and win) three games in four days, including a 109-77 victory over Western before back-to-back wins over the Algoma Thunderbirds by scores of 105-75 and 79-60. The fast-paced schedule, a product of all the Omicron postponements in January, is a good test for what the postseason is like, where the games are daily at the highest level.

“I do think that this week [was] a tailor-made week for us because in order to go where we want to go you have to win three games in three days,” said head coach Willy Manigat. “We [had] to play three games in four days this week, so this type of schedule favours us.”

Wednesday’s victory over Western saw a career-high 25 points for Kascius Small-Martin off 10-16 shooting, and a career-best 16-point, 10-rebound, three block performance from Jordan Tchuente. The high-flying Tchuente dominated the paint, keeping possessions alive by battling on the offensive glass before absorbing contact with ease for numerous and-ones. The energy Tchuente brings off the bench is palpable; he seems to enjoy doing the dirty work, relishing the contact as he outjumps everyone on the way up.

“I think sometimes we lack energy, and I feel like when I make those plays it really brings us up,” said Tchuente. “That’s what coach Willy has been challenging me to do, so I’m just trying to step up to the challenge.”

Tchuente’s minutes have increased as of late; his three highest minute totals have each come in the last three games, including getting the spot start on Saturday when Isaiah Bujdoso didn’t play.

“When the guy works hard he’s honestly — I don’t want to say beast, but he’s a freak in his own right,” said Manigat. “When he plays with excitement, when he competes, when he’s trying to impose his will, he’s a very dangerous basketball player.”

Manigat says the need for consistency is key for Tchuente’s success moving forward.

“If he can do that every day and every game then the guy has a chance to have a long career, both here and after he’s done here,” he said.

Heading into the back-to-back against the winless, last-place Thunderbirds, the Badgers came out slowly in the first half, essentially trading baskets until the final three minutes of the half, when the Badgers utilized a full-court press to go from a 32-32 tie to end the frame on a 15-0 run to take a big lead into the break.

“I think we just decided to try,” said Manigat. “We’ve seen it all year, when our team tries, we’re a pretty solid basketball team. When we don’t try, we’re just as bad as anyone else, so I don’t know if it was the press — we just tried.”

Saturday’s regular season finale saw the celebration of Brock’s 2022 graduating class in its annual Seniors’ Day. Seniors Kascius Small-Martin, Daniel Cayer, TJ Lall, Emmanuel Owootoah, and Jesse Barnes were honoured pre-game.

Lall, Owootoah, and Barnes each transferred to Brock late in their careers; Lall has been the Badgers leading scorer all season long and is currently fifth in the country in scoring with 22.9 per game. Owootoah has been with the program since 2019-20, but only debuted this season due to a combination of injuries and the pandemic. Barnes dealt with an injury for the first half of this season, but has since come back to start every game in the second half and sits sixth in the country in field goal percentage at 62.3 per cent.

Small-Martin and Cayer have been program mainstays, Cayer since 2016-17, Small-Martin since 2017-18, and both are the undisputed leaders of this current roster. Both were named to the OUA All-Rookie team in their respective rookie seasons, and have had to navigate three different head coaches in three years, a pandemic, injuries, and multiple roster overhauls during their time at Brock.

Cayer, who is currently out with a knee injury, finishes his career as the 10th highest scorer in program history (1,010), has the third-most rebounds (740), third-most assists (244), fourth-most steals (136), and has appeared in the fifth-most games (97).

Small-Martin has enjoyed breakout years over the past two campaigns, averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds in 2019-20, while shooting a career-best 37 per cent from deep this season. He sits 12th in three pointers made in program history (81) and ninth in steals (80) across 69 games played as a Badger.

The Badgers now have quite a bit of time off until they next hit the court due to the first-round playoff bye they receive for winning their division. They will automatically advance to the OUA quarterfinals, which is set to take place on March 19. The Badgers will have just under two weeks to rest up and prepare for what should be a deep playoff run.

“Coach Willy does a really good job of reminding us that we have a bigger goal to attain,” said Tchuente. “Every day in practice we just try to compete and just make each other better because we know what’s ahead, and we know we’re gonna have to battle through tough teams so we’re just trying to get better and get ready for those.”

To stay up to date on all things playoffs, stay tuned to https://www.gobadgers.ca. The women's team, who had all three games last week cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, will also be back in action for the playoffs.