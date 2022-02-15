Badgers basketball returns in a big way; both teams trounce Lancers to remain undefeated

After a nearly three-month hiatus, the Brock Badgers basketball teams finally returned to action last weekend to kick off the second half of the season. Facing the sub-.500 Windsor Lancers for the second time this season, both the men’s and women’s teams cruised to victories to remain undefeated at 8-0.

Women’s Recap

The women’s team picked up the 77-46 win on the road in what was another superb defensive effort. Despite winning by 31, the final score doesn’t really reflect how dominant Brock was in this one for the first three quarters. Windsor was held to 20 points in the first half and made just seven field goals. Brock was also incredibly efficient from the floor, shooting 47 per cent from the field and 40 per cent from deep.

The Badgers were unsurprisingly led by Sam Keltos, who put up 17 points and seven boards off 7-9 shooting in just 22 minutes of action. That’s probably the most impressive part of this win; the balanced minutes up and down the entire roster. Head coach Mike Rao played all 12 of his active players in this one, with each receiving double-digit minutes. Keltos’ 22 minutes were a team high, a vast difference from the Nick Nurse style of the 2019-20 team which saw Rao having to rely on his starters for 35-plus minutes a night.

Keltos, who recently signed a professional contract to play in Australia with the Western Port Steelers upon this season’s conclusion, is currently leading the OUA in blocks (2.0), is fourth in rebounding (9.8), and second in three point shooting at a blistering 45.5 per cent. She’s really a one-of-one player in the OUA; an elite rim protector and defensive anchor while simultaneously being one of the best long-range shooters in the country. She’s a lock for another OUA All-Star selection and should be in the discussion for All-Canadian.

Men’s Recap

The men’s team capped off their first half with a 106-68 curb-stomping of Guelph, and despite the extended layoff, the Badgers picked up right were they left off, cracking the century mark for the third time in four games en route to the 103-68 smush of the Lancers for their eighth win of the season.

Like the women’s team before them, it was a balanced effort for Brock, who saw six players play over 20 minutes with a total of nine playing double-digits. Jesse Barnes led the way with a season-best 20 points off an extremely efficient 10-15 shooting; 20 points off 10 two-point field goals with zero threes attempted — old school!

It’s a great sign to see for head coach Willy Manigat, as Barnes had a pretty tough first half of the season largely thanks to a preseason rib injury that sidelined him for the first chunk of the year. When he did return, he played sparingly and was a bit up and down, so it’s great to see Barnes back in the mix to start the second half. The BC native adds some serious size to the Badgers frontline at 6’8/230, and gives Manigat yet another option up front along with Daniel Cayer, Asare Otchere, and Jordan Tchuente.

Kascius Small-Martin added 19 points off 7-9 shooting, while TJ Lall had a 14-point, 14-rebound effort as well. On the other side of the boxscore, Thomas Kennedy, the Lancers best player and one of the premier players in the country, put up 15 points and 15 boards, but was held to just 4-13 shooting and fouled out after just 27 minutes of work, a testament to the job Barnes and the Badgers did against Windsor’s top dog.

Next Up

The Badgers begin a home-and-home set with the McMaster Marauders starting tomorrow night here at the Bob Davis Gym, before heading down to Hamilton on Saturday afternoon. As usual for weeknight games, the women kick things off at 6 p.m., with the men to follow at 8 p.m. Saturday’s affairs see the women play at 1 p.m., with the men at 3 p.m.

All four games should be far more competitive than the Windsor games; both McMaster teams are 6-2 and feature premier players who can score in bunches. On the women’s side, Sarah Gates leads the country in scoring with nearly 25 a night, highlighted by a season-high 38 against Guelph in November. For the men, Jordan Henry is third in the OUA in scoring with nearly 23 a night, and was named a second-team All-Star in 2019-20.

For those who are interested in watching the games, you can livestream all four of them on OUA.tv by clicking here.