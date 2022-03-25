Badgers advance to OUA Finals, secure a spot in U Sports Final 8 with big win over McMaster

The Badgers men’s basketball team is headed to the OUA Finals after a big semifinal victory over the McMaster Marauders last night in St. Catharines. The win also clinched a spot in the U Sports Final 8 tournament in Edmonton, the program’s first trip to Nationals since 2017-18.

Brock is set to face the Queen’s Gaels in the championship match after the Gaels shocked the U Sports world with a huge upset over the Carleton Ravens in the East semis, marking the first time since 2006 that the Ravens will not play in the OUA Finals.

The final score of 88-75 does not reflect just how dominant the Badgers were against Mac; Brock went on an absurd 23-1 run to open the second quarter, and didn’t allow a Marauder field goal for the first seven minutes of the frame, leading by as much as 28. The trio of TJ Lall, Godsman Kwakwah, and Jordan Tchuente did a bulk of the scoring, Lall finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds, Kwakwah with 17 and five, and Tchuente with a ridiculous 22 point outing on just 8-9 shooting — the lone miss being a missed dunk — to go along with eight boards and three massive blocks.

“Every game is a different story and in that storyline we go with what works best for us, and today was Jordan’s day,” said head coach Willy Manigat. “Another day it’s going to be somebody else. We just play as a team, we believe in our depth, we believe in our team, and we just play with them.”

Another standout Badger was fifth-year senior Daniel Cayer, who is playing in just his second game back from injury. The box score might say ‘zero points, 0-1 FG, two rebounds’, but his playmaking abilities were on full display in this one. It really was astounding just how much his play stood out despite taking one shot in only 18 minutes of action. Usually operating out of his office with his back to the basket, Cayer slung pass after pass to cutters all night long, reaffirming his place as one of the best passing bigs in the OUA.

“He’s our best passer,” said Manigat, without a second of hesitation when asked about his leader. “As soon as he got healthy I said ‘we just added our best passer back and our floor general’ and he’s been exactly that since he’s come back. Both offensively and defensively, he’s been a guy who we can rely on just to quarterback everything we do. Even as a leader off the floor, he’s talking to the guys when they come to the bench. It’s been great to have him back and I’m glad he’s able to finish out his story the way he should be.”

Cayer and fellow senior Kascius Small-Martin will have the opportunity to close out their lengthy and strenuous Brock careers with some provincial and national hardware once more. Both guys were on the 2017-18 team that lost in the national quarterfinal to Calgary, Cayer as a sophomore, Small-Martin as a freshman. For Manigat, who has a pair of national championship rings himself from his time as a player, the things his team has accomplished this year is all about players like Cayer and Small-Martin.

“It’s more about the players,” he said. “I’m happy with my career as a basketball player, I want these guys to be happy with their careers. For them to actually be people we can be proud of as Brock alums, and what they’ve been able to accomplish, I think it’s a credit to the players. I think it’s a credit to the players that decided to stay after a third coach in three years, and I’m just happy for them. But they’d be the first to tell you, we haven’t done anything yet. We’re just happy to be able to continue to play basketball games and to continue to just overachieve and that’s all we can focus on.”

The OUA Finals between Brock and Queen’s will tip off at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday, March 26 in the Bob Davis Gymnasium. Tickets can be found here.