Arcane is an ambitious animated series

Arcane is a Netflix original animated series based on the video game League of Legends. Importantly, you don’t need to know anything about the game to follow the plot or become invested in the characters in the show.

The character design is well done with very distinct designs, developing the world of the game in a direction that works for an animated series. The design for all the locations is well done too, it tells us a lot about the world of the characters and is pretty and whimsical at times. The soundtrack is composed of contemporary music that fits well with the events and themes in the show. The world-building is done in such a way that it doesn’t waste too much time on exposition, trusting viewers to keep up.

The writing is strong, with a large cast of characters who have well-established, conflicting objectives. There is always building conflict that keeps the audience invested as the story moves from one set of characters to another throughout the episodes. There are times when the characters make decisions that are frustrating and it’s very violent, but that makes sense for being based on a video game that has a lot of fighting.

One of the things that allows it to work despite being formulated to move from one conflict to another is how the characters care about each other believably. The relationships are complex and are a strong part of the storytelling, allowing even viewers who don’t care to see intense fight sequences actually care about what the results will be. It’s not a show for everyone, but the elements necessary for an action-heavy animated series are there.

As the show goes on the fight sequences become more dynamic, the stakes get higher, and the animators use the medium to their advantage with extravagant sequences set to epic music and featuring brilliant colours. For fans of animated action, it’s quite successful, but again, it’s not for everyone. It’s a show that knows its audience.

The characters are generally well developed, though some get more screen time and more nuanced objectives than others. The characters are the heart of the show, their relationships are well thought out and, paired with the visual storytelling, there are moments in Arcane that will pull at the audience’s heart strings.

The violence in the show has consequences and this allows the viewer to get invested in the stakes. What I mean by that is that people get hurt, and characters that the audience cares about die. A story based on a video game can fail to invest in the stakes by having protagonists that feel untouchable or having violence for the sake of violence, but in this show injuries matter. The stakes are constantly being raised and the creators know what story they’re trying to tell and how they are trying to tell it.

Overall, the world of Arcane is big and complicated but small enough to be contained within this series. It’s an interesting piece that knows how to function in its genre and appeal to its audience. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s okay.