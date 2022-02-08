Ants Up From There shows that pathetic sentimentality and bliss may be where rock’s subversive core rests today

London rock band Black Country, New Road have released their second full-length project, Ants From Up There. Rather than the sporadic, fiery display of raw talent of their debut, this latest record is formidably constructed and, as a result, ends up being something of a blissful experience.

In February 2021, the Cambridge-based band released For the First Time to relative acclaim, reaching No. 4 on the UK albums chart and being the buzz of internet music forums for months before and after its release.

The experimental act has been loosely associated with a group of artists that sit on the threshold of online alternative stardom via their anxious, and dissociative music. The music in question is emerging out of projects from the likes of Injury Reserve, Phoebe Bridgers, Squid, Black Midi (who Black Country, New Road has toured extensively with in the past), and perhaps even Billie Eillish, who is no doubt a mainstream star and is even referenced by name a few times on this album.

If Gen Z is developing something like a canonical group of artists who are beginning to shape the sounds of this decade, then Black Country, New Road is certainly among them. Something that seems to be a turn-off for a lot of listeners is lead singer Isaac Heywood’s lyrics. What may be difficult to grasp is that Heywood’s lyrics are intentionally pathetic; this is especially the case on this record and it only lends the melancholia baked with genuine moments of joy on a lot of these tracks more credence. Heywood, who has separated from the group as of Jan. 22, citing mental health concerns as the reason for leaving, has the voice and lyrics of someone who has left the safety bubble of ironic distance that colours a lot of young people’s interactions today.

On “Bread Song,” for example, Heywood will speak of Wi-Fi and phones as things that are genuinely intrusive to human connection, “and every phone died then / And no one had Wi-Fi / Inside your apartment / So we knelt at your altar.” It’s this type of sincerity that may evoke the image of a sanctimonious elderly person’s usual societal criticisms of today, but Heywood is genuinely pained when he talks about the existence of the pleasure matrix of smartphones and the likes in regards to his personal relationships. This is heightened on the subject matter of “Good Will Hunting,” a song about a relationship that can never quite leave the bounds of idealized daydreaming, as Heywood worries about texting and phoning as “some way to keep me in your mind.”

Nirvana’s famous Nevermind cover features a baby chasing a dollar bill, an image that resonated with a generation entering early adolescence during the mass privatization of alternative media in the 90s. The cover of Ants From Up There has a plastic-sealed golden plane, as if the issue is no longer the expectation that we are expected to be consumers from birth, but that our identity is already intertwined with consumption; we are the product and product-makers, as luxuriant and free as we appear. This attitude takes its most depressing form on “Snow Globes,” a song about the compartmentalizing of one’s most precious memories, hanging onto them under the thralls of nostalgia as distinct, captured moments of life not to be superseded by new ones, but played back endlessly to maintain consistent with oneself, “and Henry hung to all of these / His battleship of memories / A small nation of souvenirs make Henry whole but porously.”

Instrumentally this album is far less conventional than For the First Time. At moments the band sounds like a more experimental Arcade Fire, like on the explosive “Concorde,” or even the eruption at the end of “Snow Globes,” which shows drummer Charlie Wayne at his absolute best. The band also seem to be leaning on their post-rock influences more this time around, with Georgia Ellery’s violin doing a lot of work all over the record to bridge changing time signatures and ideas within a single track.

Ants From Up There is, nevertheless, an optimistic record. The blissful instrumental highs that conclude most of the tracks and Heywood’s almost strategically-embarrassing lyrics suggest that a kind of pathetic sentimentality in rock music today can have a far more subversive effect than perhaps was previously thought.