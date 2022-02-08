Always By My Maybe is a great go-to romcom for Valentine’s Day

Always Be My Maybe uses tropes and conventions from the romantic comedy genre to tell a touching story with tons of laughs. It may lean more towards the comedic side of things at times when the characters overreact to situations often to serve the scene better or allow the plot to move forward. But despite that, all the elements come together effectively to make a movie that holds up even after multiple viewings.

The main characters Marcus (Randall Park) and Sasha (Ali Wong) are two very different people whose differences bring out the best in each other. They’re both well-written characters who are portrayed by actors with excellent comedic sensibilities and grounded sincerity when it is needed. The movie was co-written by Wong, Park, and Michael Golamco and their passion for this project comes through – it’s funny and full of heart.

The audience is introduced to the characters as kids who are just as funny as their adult counterparts. When Wong and Park play teenagers, they do so with a realistic awkwardness that sets the tone for the rest of the film. The movie does include a lot of familiar romantic comedy tropes, like friends who fall for each other, and romantic leads who seem like opposites. It also does a lot of new things however, like having Keanu Reeves play himself as a completely unhinged source of narrative conflict.

Even the characters who don’t have a lot of screen time are treated as fully fledged people by the writers. They have funny lines and distinctive personalities that make the world of the film feel fuller. There is a scene where Casey Wilson plays an interior designer recommending chairs for Sasha’s new restaurant and instead of giving her filler dialogue to move between scenes, there’s a bizarre scene about “gubi chairs” that is bound to make you laugh.

Always Be My Maybe is a great modern romance with a ton of relatable elements. Sure, we’re not all super successful celebrity chefs like Sasha, but there are scenes where the characters are simultaneously checking out each other’s social media pages – a staple of modern courtship. The humour gets a little cringe worthy at times, and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but most moments are genuinely funny and enjoyable.

One of the most memorable aspects of this movie is the songs that Hello Peril, Marcus’ band in the movie, performs. They’re comedic songs with genuinely catchy lyrics takes Marcus from being your basic down-to-earth love interest who gets with a super successful woman, to a funny and loveable character. One of the best songs is saved for the credits, so be sure to keep watching until you hear it.

All in all, Always Be My Maybe is a light romantic comedy, great for Valentine’s Day. At times it may lean more towards comedy than romance, but it has a lot of heart and is a great viewing experience. It uses conventions of the romcom genre to tell a refreshing love story that is sure to warm your heart during these cold months.