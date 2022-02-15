Airbnb users eligible for credit as part of $6 million settlement

Five years after its initial filing, the class action lawsuit against Airbnb has been settled for $6 million.

Users who booked accommodations through the website for the first time after October 2015 are encouraged to monitor their email inbox for communications from Deloitte LLP regarding compensation eligibility.

The class action lawsuit was originally filed in 2017 by a Vancouver user who accused the company of tacking on service fees not originally included on their listings. A judge found Airbnb guilty of double ticketing, which is a criminal offence under Canada’s Competition Act. After appealing this decision, Airbnb reached an agreement in federal court which allowed them to avoid admitting liability, and instead providing credits up to $45 for eligible Canadian customers.

In order to be eligible for the credit, claimants must be residents of Canada who first used the platform between Oct. 2015 and Jun. 2019. This excludes business travellers and residents of Quebec. Claims must be submitted to Deloitte LLP by Mar. 28, 2022. Depending on the number of claims approved, credits will be awarded up to a maximum of $45 per user.

“You must click the link you received by email which will give you access to the claim portal, and then verify your eligibility. Once eligibility has been established by answering the questions in the portal, it is anticipated that you will receive your Airbnb credit sometime in the summer of 2022,” read a statement from Deloitte.

Many have claimed the original email went directly to their spam folder, so users who believe they may be eligible are encouraged to check to see whether this is the case. A full set of guidance is also available on Deloitte’s class action website.

Now, Airbnb’s Canadian website shows prices including service and cleaning fees, which reflects the total amount users can expect to be charged for their stay.