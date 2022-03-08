A look at the Best Picture nominees for the 94th Oscars

March 27 will mark the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. The competition for best picture is high, and here at The Brock Press we have covered and reviewed most of the best picture nominees. Here is a run-down of the ten films:

Belfast

The black and white trip to Northern Ireland has racked up a total of seven nominations across all categories. Kenneth Branagh’s film about a childhood disrupted by a divisive conflict is one of the most intimate stories as it’s partly based on his childhood. To read the full review click here.

CODA

CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the only hearing person in her family. When her family’s business is in trouble, she struggles between her family and her passion for music as she has a chance to go to college to study what she loves.

Don’t Look Up

Netflix ended 2021 with the release of one of their biggest movies, Don’t Look Up, which sparked an argument on what the film was a metaphor for. In the movie, two astronomers discover a meteor heading towards Earth, the problem is, no one believes them. Read the full review here.

Drive My Car

This Japanese film tells the story of a mourning director who meets a quiet young woman that has been assigned to drive his car. In these rides, vulnerable and heartfelt moments are shared between the two characters. Read the full review here.

Dune

One of 2021’s biggest blockbusters, Dune is a beautifully crafted and presented film that set the base for what’s to be a huge movie franchise. Dune is a science fiction film, based on the book by the same name, that follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young man with great power that has a destiny to fulfill. Read the full review here.

King Richard

King Richard is a biographical drama film that follows the story of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of Venus and Serena Williams, the now-renowned tennis players. Will Smith, who has also been nominated for best actor, stars alongside Saniyya Sidney, Aunjanue Ellis, and Demi Singleton.

Licorice Pizza

This personal passion project from Paul Thomas Anderson snuck up alongside the big-name titles to make a big name this Oscar season. Anderson’s Licorice Pizza tells a love story of a high school student who is a successful child actor in 1970s California. The film stars Alana Haim as Alana Kane and Cooper Hoffman as Gary Valentine.

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toros’ most recent film follows a cunning carnival man who meets someone who is, if not more, dangerous than him. Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara star in the film among a stellar cast. Read the full review here.

The Power of the Dog

Jane Champion has gained a monumental amount of praise for her intimate and beautiful film about repressed sexuality in The Power of the Dog. Another film with a packed cast, Benedict Cumberbatch, who is also nominated for best actor, gives his best performance on film yet. Read the full review here.

West Side Story

A recreation of 1961’s West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s take on the well-known musical has been praised as a cinematic masterpiece. Originally a Broadway musical, West Side Story follows two teens from rival gangs in New York City who fall in love. The premise borrows a lot from Romeo and Juliet, as the forbidden love builds towards tragedy.

The ten nominees are worth watching regardless of who wins, not to mention all the great films nominated in other categories. Overall, 2021 rounded up to be a great year for movies which led to such a highly competitive lineup for best picture. With all of that said, may the best picture win!