A combination of speculative fiction and compelling philosophical questions: check out Swan Song

Swan Song is a touching new film on Apple TV+ written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. It’s set in a future that resembles our present very closely, which allows the film to explore a speculative fiction premise and the themes that surround it.

The gist of the premise is, “if you were dying and could replace yourself with a perfect copy so that no one, not even the copy, would know you were gone, would you?” This question is haunting and complex and the film handles it incredibly.

The premise is very specific, but beyond the clone element, the fact that the story is set in the future isn’t particularly relevant to the plot. This doesn’t hold the world of the movie back from feeling complete and detailed though. There is a lot of technology that Cleary trusts the audience to understand, allowing the story to flow efficiently with no clumsy exposition. There is an attention to detail in the worldbuilding and in the storytelling that makes the film’s sentimentality work. Speculative fiction can rely too much on an interesting premise and lose other important aspects of storytelling, this is not the case with Swan Song which has a thoughtful, well-crafted screenplay.

Ali and Harris play a married couple and their chemistry and acting are lovely. There is a lot of nonverbal communication, flirting, and intimate moments between the two of them which portrays a relationship the audience can easily get invested in. The tone and pacing are well balanced allowing the heart of the film to really shine through.

Swan Song almost seems like a less cynical version of Black Mirror at moments; it’s a refreshing approach to the genre. The film impressively incorporates romance, philosophy, a touching father-son relationship and genuine human goodness into a science fiction premise.

The design helps to enhance this, with costumes that feel contemporary but are not limited to the aesthetics of the 2020s. The settings are a balance of lush natural locations, sleek sci-fi interiors, and cozy scenes. The juxtaposition between futuristic design and natural settings represents the content of the film beautifully; a balance of character and relationship-driven storytelling with a strong speculative fiction premise at the heart of it. The music similarly uplifts it, allowing for thoughtful moments, heightening tensions, and bringing the audience seamlessly through the world of the story.

The sci-fi premise is a tool that allows the film to invite the audience to face difficult questions about life and loss. It offers refreshing and complex reflections on the themes it explores. Swan Song tells a beautiful story but also plays into eerie and tense moments, adding a layer to a story with moments of intense conflict.

Most of the characters are three-dimensional even though the film focuses on Ali’s Cameron Turner. The relationship between father and son is touching and beautifully written and acted. It is a film that doesn’t take shortcuts – the writing is all well thought out and the movie takes its time, knowing that the story is worth it and will maintain viewers attention.

Overall, Swan Song is a movie that speculative fiction enthusiasts, fans of emotionally and philosophically complex narratives, and anyone who appreciates an impressive script and expert acting should check out.