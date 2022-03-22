A brief summary of Ontario’s changing COVID-19 guidelines

Two years after its initial adoption, Ontario will officially lift its mask mandate for all indoor settings this week. This includes restaurants, bars, gyms, theatres, and most other indoor establishments. Along with this announcement, the provincial government has also released new information surrounding the elimination of vaccine passports and international travel restrictions.

Given the number of changes expected to come into play this month, we’ve compiled a list of the most updated guidelines, both at the provincial level and at Brock.

While masks will no longer be required by the province as of March 21, Brock will continue to enforce its masking policy on campus. Medical grade masks will remain highly recommended for students and mandatory for faculty and staff, at least until the end of the winter semester.

“For the past two years, the entire Brock community has played an important role in ensuring a safe and healthy campus for teaching, learning and research activities. The protocols established by Brock University have led to a successful fall term and a safe return to campus this winter. Our university is well-served by these effective and sensible protocols,” read Brock’s official statement.

As of March 21, businesses are no longer required to ask for proof of vaccination from their patrons. However, individual businesses and organizations may still choose to require proof of vaccination before entry. Similarly, Brock has also announced that it will uphold its current vaccine mandate for all students and staff who will be on campus at least through to the end of the winter term.

In the coming weeks, there will also be some changes made to international travel and testing requirements. As of April 1, fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada. There is still a possibility that fully vaccinated travellers could be randomly selected for testing when they enter by air, land, or water. However, selected travellers will not be required to quarantine while awaiting results.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers will still be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before entry unless they are otherwise exempt. Acceptable results include a negative antigen test taken no more than one day before arrival, a negative molecular (PCR) test taken no more than three days before arrival, or a previous positive molecular (PCR) test taken at least ten days prior and no earlier than 180 days before arrival. All travellers entering Canada will still be required to submit their information through the ArriveCAN app and are reminded to make arrangements for potential quarantine when they return from their travels.

For more information about COVID-19 testing requirements and the most updated provincial guidance, visit the Government of Ontario website.