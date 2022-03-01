A Badgers basketball refresher heading into the final week of the season

There’s been quite a lot of action in the OUA basketball world since we last published, largely due to the newly-compressed final month of the season that came about as a result of the Omicron delay in January. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have played four games in the interim, with a pair of home-and-homes against McMaster and Waterloo. Here’s a little recap to get you back up to speed heading into the final week of the regular season:

Women’s Update

It was a pretty big milestone for head coach Mike Rao’s team, who were recently named the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history. It’s yet another program first that has come under Rao’s watch, adding another achievement to what was already a truly unbelievable program turnaround in the four years of his stewardship. The team lost three of its four best players from their 2020 OUA championship team, retooled amidst a pandemic, and now sit as the top team in the country.

The bump to No. 1 comes at a time when the Badgers went 4-0 over this last little stretch to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season. They were tested by a very good McMaster team early on, but held on for the 67-54 win at home before coming back with a 19-point victory in Hamilton. It was a similar script against Waterloo; a close(ish) Game 1 — Brock pulled out the 55-44 win in what was a bit of a rock fight — before blowing the Warriors out 70-47 in Game 2.

As the season winds down, and Rao and his staff begin preparing for what should be a deep playoff run, the crunch-time rotation has started to shape up over these past four games. The starting group of Sam Keltos, Mackenzie Robinson, Ivana Twumasi, Jenneke Pilling, and rookie Madalyn Weinert, along with Victoria Lawrence off the bench, have made for an extremely solid six. That seventh spot seems up for grabs, though recently it’s been Alicia Higgins and Madison MacInnis. Matchups do dictate a lot, but the top-six seems locked in as of now.

Keltos and Robinson in particular have been absolute rocks as of late; Robinson, a longtime OUA veteran, exudes calmness and confidence in the backcourt. Over this last four-game stretch, she’s played 134 out of a possible 160 minutes, and has totalled just four turnovers over that span as the Badgers’ lead ballhandler. Keltos just continues to put up big numbers on both ends of the court while drawing the most attention from opposing defences every night.

Brock has three more games left in the regular season. The final two are against the last place, 1-11 Algoma Thunderbirds, as well as tomorrow night’s game against the second-place, 11-1 Western Mustangs, which will be a tremendous game and should act as a bit of a playoff dry-run for Brock.

Men’s Update

The men’s team finally lost their first game of the season, a tight 75-70 loss to McMaster in Hamilton after beating the Marauders the night before in what was another close game (Brock eked it out by six). More important than the results though is the fact that both games were competitive and close, something the Badgers haven’t had much of this season.

Brock then went on to sweep the two-game set against Waterloo (both with identical 87-72 scores, what are the odds of that?) and now sit at 11-1 heading into the final week of the season.

After a bit of tinkering with the starting five in the first half of the season, head coach Willy Manigat has seemed to settle on a group now in the home stretch; Isaiah Bujdoso, Kascius Small-Martin, Godsman Kwakwah, TJ Lall, and Jesse Barnes have started every game of the second half of the season.

Lall added another pair of monster games this past week with a 34-12-5 effort against Mac, and a 34-point, nine rebound, four block performance against Waterloo. While Lall has been the Badgers’ top scorer all season long, the depth of this team is so good that he doesn’t need to carry the offensive load night in and night out. Small-Martin and Kwakwah are more than capable of leading the way and have done so at various times throughout the season.

With the starters now shored up, Manigat can turn to the plethora of weapons that line his bench depending on the need; need a floor-spacer? Daniel Caldwell is shooting over 48 per cent from deep this year. Want to push the pace? Just wind up Emmanuel Owootoah and throw in Jordan Tchuente as a rim running big. How ‘bout another steady guard? William Boyer-Richard is ready and waiting. It’s a super deep team, and Manigat has taken advantage of that all season long. It’ll be fascinating to see whether he sticks with his depth throughout the postseason or elects for a more traditional seven-ish man playoff rotation.

The Badgers’ final three games see the .500 Western Mustangs come into town tomorrow night, before the lowly, 0-12 Algoma Thunderbirds limp in for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday to put a cap on this very odd 2021-22 regular season.

Both teams finish off the season with three games in four nights, all of which will be played in the Bob Davis Gym. Tickets are free for students and can be reserved here. Wednesday and Friday’s games kick off with the women at 6:00 p.m. and the men at 8:00, with Saturday’s matinée scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. respectively.