31 years after the release of Slint’s Spiderland: a retrospective

The Kentucky-based band Slint released their sophomore record Spiderland 31 years ago. Their second project stands as one of the most unique and groundbreaking additions to the rock canon, showing how a literary DIY attitude can be more punk than actual punk.

Slint formed in 1986 during the members’ high school years in Louisville. In their formative years, lyricist and co-founders Brian McMahan and Britt Walford would practice in the Walford family’s basement and McMahan would record his lyrics over the recorded instrumental tapes in his car for optimal noise cancellation.

From the beginning, they were a sort of flash in the pan mutation of a talent show/battle-of-the-bands group, one with an unusual amount of confidence that encapsulated a ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ attitude. Sure enough, in the end they did in fact make it.

When Spiderland was released it didn’t initially sell many copies in the US. Instead, the record accumulated sales and buzz as the years went on, developing a cult following which led to the band performing an international tour in support of the record in 2005, 14 years after its initial release.

It’s been lauded by music outlets and critics alike as being the nexus of hardcore, post-rock, and math-rock; it is one of the first of its kind. Traces of their mongrelized approach to those genres can be heard in bands that came after it, such as Nirvana and Unwound as well as more recent groups like Black Country, New Road, and Black Midi.

It’s a record that’s covered in dreary textures and the anxious timbre of plucky guitar strings that will almost always find their release in an explosion of crushing riffs that would give the best thrash metal bands of their day a run for the money, as is the case on “Washer,” a cut that shows this dynamic in full power.

The vocals on the record use ASMR-y whispering and a kind of juvenile spoken-word form which, when coupled with the instrumentals, sounds like a kind of half joking turned surreal once taken seriously slam-poetry.

Just explaining the lyrics leaves one saying, “huh.. that’s it?” with a piquing itch. The opening track, “Breadcrumb Trail,” for example, tells a love story about a fortune teller and a narrator going on a roller coaster instead of having his fortune read by her. “Don, Aman” tells the story of a guy named Don who, feeling reserved and anti-social at a party, decides to leave the party and spiritually find himself between urinating and taking in the ambiance of the night, then realizing that he can’t dance and that’s okay and then driving off into the night victorious.

Best of all, is the final track “Good Morning, Captain,” a harrowing tale of a captain going down with his ship freezing to death in the process, and the ghostly figure of a boy watching. After six minutes of brutal detail and a suite of mathy detours and tension from the band, the song finishes on the captain’s yelling out loud “I miss you!” ad nauseam, which is all the more impactful in that this “I miss you!” seems to be both attributed to the captain and the boy.

Many have assigned Captain the message of the symbolic loss of childhood as evident in lyrics like, “From behind the edge of the windowsill / There appeared the delicate hand of a child… ‘Help me’ he whispered, as he rose slowly to his feet / The boy’s face went pale / He recognized the sound.” It appears a likely interpretation given the whole project of Spiderland consists of a bewildering, stubborn, childlike imagination with adult seriousness portrayed as an oppressive force. Rumours circulated that McMahan was dripping with sweat and eventually vomited after recording the song, checking himself into a hospital soon thereafter.

31 years later and Slint’s sophomore project hasn’t aged a bit, which is no doubt due to its ingenuity. Highly acclaimed producer Steve Albini, who produced the band’s debut album Tweez, wrote a review of Spiderland for Melody Maker, claiming that Spiderland followed through on the genius that was only hinted at in the project they worked on together. If time has exposed anything about the record, it’s that it has a legitimate claim to the all too liberally thrown around idea of timelessness.