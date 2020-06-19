Sherri Darlene: combatting racism in Niagara

Caution: Racial slurs.

Sherri Darlene is a strong-willed mother with a great sense of humour and a heart of pure gold. Darlene organized the hugely successful #Justice4BlackLives protest in Niagara earlier this month. Despite her bubbly personality and resolute commitment to justice, she has been subjected to discrimination simply because of the colour of her skin.

Darlene faced the grips of racism in every facet of her life, beginning when she was a child. These experiences moulded her into the strong woman she is today that who fights valiantly for racial equality.

“[Facing racism] has been life-long, as long as I can remember,” said Darlene. “I remember very blatantly in grade one I was suspended, simply for standing up for myself. My mother didn’t give us a lot of information, she just said ‘If someone calls you a n*****, you hit them. When you’ve hit them after you’re done, you go down to the principal and you tell the principal to call me.’”

Darlene was pegged a problematic child for her retaliation, yet her white counterparts never faced discipline for their racist slurs.

“You can imagine, I was in the principle’s office quite a bit because I was getting called n***** quite a bit. Rather than addressing the fact I was being called a n*****, I was the problem child that needed to be removed. Granted, my mom probably shouldn’t have told me to hit people, but back then that is how things were handled, whether it was right or wrong.”

Her white peers were not the only ones who perpetrated mental abuse onto Darlene as a young Black girl. Teachers deemed her unworthy and pushed offensive stereotypes.

“Teachers would tell me I was stupid, that I wasn’t going to be allowed to go to college and that I needed to wrap my brain around that. I was told to consider to get into the cleaning business because ‘That was what my people were good at’… and I was a child.”

The harsh, racist words of her peers and teachers took a toll on young Darlene.

“I remember crying at night in my bedroom thinking ‘Why did my mother bring us here? Why are we here? Everybody hates us here.’”

Unfortunately, her early days in elementary school were just the beginning of a cycle of vicious, institutionalized racism. Darlene remembers facing discrimination as a teenager while seeking a babysitting job in a white household. Darlene recalls her mother demanding that she specify to the white family that she was Black over the phone prior to going to their home.

“She, as a mother, was trying to save me the pain of going over there and having the door slammed in my face because I’m Black,” said Darlene.

Fear of losing employment due to racism is a burden white people will never face. White privilege is undeniably prevalent in all employment fields. Darlene reluctantly stated that she was Black and instantaneously lost the babysitting job.

Babysitting was the first, but far from the only, instance of racism in the workforce Darlene was subjected to.

“Even up until last year [I faced racism in the workplace],” said Darlene. “This [facing racism] is what part of being Black means. You got to hold hands with this, this is part of your life, this is part of your every day.”

Racism was so rampant in the workplace Darlene found herself praying for strength prior to entering the doors of her office.

“I would have to say a prayer in my car before I went into the office every morning because it [discrimination] was that bad,” said Darlene. “It was just constant. Constant. Constant. I would try to tell my boss ‘This is what is going on,’ and she would go ‘No [that co-worker can’t be racist] her son-in-law is Black.’”

The aggression towards Darlene ran deep, she recalls co-workers purposely using derogatory terms around her to assert their white superiority.

“There is not a Black man in North America that you can call ‘boy’ and he is not going to have a problem with it,” said Darlene. “It is a derogatory term when you call a Black man ‘boy’ because that is what they [white slave owners] called them. And she [Darlene’s co-worker] knew that, that’s why she said it.”

Derogatory terms fell into a plethora of other racist instances in the workplace. Darlene was subjected to micromanaging and unnecessary guidance from co-workers. Darlene’s concerns fell onto the deaf ears of her boss and Human Resources representative.

“How dare you come to the workplace and discriminate against me. You have no right to my physical being, you have no right to my mental being and you have no right to get in the way of my financial progress. That is not any other human being’s right,” said Darlene.

Aside from the school system and workplace, Darlene says that racism is truly inescapable and thrives in unexpected places. For example, racism has corroded the medical field so much so that the Black community often feels unsafe seeking medical attention.

“It is pretty prominent in the Black community that a lot of older Black folks don’t go to the doctor because they don’t trust them,” said Darlene. “It is scary, but it is one of our realities. I almost died.”

Darlene refused to go to the doctor out of distrust and fear of white medical institutions. What she later found out was Grave’s disease could’ve led to a massive heart attack.

“When a Black person like me goes to the doctor, you have these doctors that openly admit they don’t give us pain medication because they think we can withstand the pain.”

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) corroborates Darlene’s lived experience. The AAMC claims that half of white medical trainees believe myths such as, “Black people have thicker skin than white people,” or “Black people have fewer nerve endings than white people.”

Racism follows Darlene out of the workplace, out of schools and out of the doctor’s office. Racism even followed her to the border. She recalls being stopped at the Canadian-US border for no legitimate reason by white border guards.

“This young white man started speaking to me like I was two [years old]. I have been Black my whole life, I know what’s going on,” said Darlene. “I decided in those two seconds I was not going to put up with this and I was going to clap back.”

Darlene is far from naive in situations of racism. She is acutely aware of how white people assert their white privilege and perpetuate racism.

“In order for them to show their power, exude their power over me, they pulled me over and they made me wait [to enter Canada]. “I mentally prepared myself and said ‘I am going to tell this guy off and I’m going to wait because that is all they can make me do,’” said Darlene. “I did say some profanity […] They were so shocked, they were all scrambling.”

The retaliation of the white border guards was a twisted act of revenge, all because Darlene refused to passively accept their blatant racism.

“They wanted me to cower and that was not going to happen that day […] They started to pull over random Black people and sit at the counter and grin at me. It was such a teaching moment for my son. My son said ‘Mummy why do they keep smiling at us every time a Black person comes in here?’” said Darlene. “That is the only way they are going to feel better, to stick it to Black people all day.”

Even while being discriminated against, Darlene took this opportunity at the border to use as a teaching moment for her son.

“I told my son ‘This is something you can never do as a Black man. Because the difference between you and I is that they will put up with my s***, they are going to call the police because that is all they can do. You, however, they would take you into a back room and beat you up and they will tell everybody you resisted or that you acted up.’”

Black children will need to have conversations with their parents early on to discuss racism and how to navigate a racist world, something white parents rarely discuss with their children. Now that, that is white privilege.

“One of the most painful conversations I have ever had to date was with my son when he was about four or five. I knew he was experiencing racism on the playground, I saw it. […] He had no idea what was going on, so I had to sit him down and explain to him that there are going to be people in this world who don’t know anything about you, they won’t know how good you are at colouring inside the lines, they aren’t going to know fast you can ride your bike, they are not going to know how good you are at math, or that you can spell your own name already. They are not going to know anything about you, they are just going to look at the colour of your skin and hate you,” said Darlene.

As her son got older, these conversations were far from over.

“Of course we have had the conversation about running into a police officer. I always told him the first thing he does is dial my number and not say anything. If he didn’t say anything I know to listen, check his location and get to him as fast as possible, that was our rule,” said Darlene. “No sudden movements. Don’t walk with your hood up. Matter-o-fact don’t even wear a hoodie.”

These are instructions Darlene had to give her son while living right here in Niagara. Racism is alive and well in Canada, poisoning our country and seeping into every crevasse of our world.

“Niagara Falls is a cesspool of racism. […] They will tolerate you, but they don’t like it […] It is in every facet of our lives, it deflates you. It absolutely deflates you.”

Darlene says that even presently it is not safe for her son to walk home from work in Niagara Falls.

“To this date, if he doesn’t take a taxi home from work, I will go get him because there is no way I am letting him walk the streets at night… and this is in Niagara Falls.”

In addition to feeling unsafe at night, Darlene has been called racial slurs in Niagara Falls in broad daylight.

“I’ve been walking my dog down Victoria Ave. on a beautiful day and a grown man comes up beside me and starts screaming ‘N*****!’ at me. I’ve been walking my dog at night and a truck full of men screamed “You f****** n*****!’ Now, what if that was my son?”

Darlene is confident that if those same men had come across her son they would’ve beat him, or killed him.

“I have been discriminated against in the stores, schools, workplaces. There are some days I have to make an agreement with myself to stay in the house because [some days] I cannot mentally deal with that type of ignorance, I don’t have the strength to deal with it,” said Darlene. “At least three times a week. There are seven days in a week, if I go out of my house every day for those seven days I’m getting it.”

Racism takes on many different forms and has far from disappeared, but evolved into more discrete forms.

“We are in a day and age it is not politically correct. You can’t burn a cross on my front lawn if you don’t want me living in your neighbourhood, you can’t come and kick my door down and burn my house down and lynch me in a tree because you don’t want me living here. Now it is a guessing game. I don’t know if I didn’t get a promotion (because) deep-down inside my boss is racist. I don’t know if the guy across the counter is smiling to my face but treating me differently on the side because deep-down he hates the fact his daughter is dating a Black guy. It is a guessing game now for us,” said Darlene.

Darlene recalls how the life-long, constant battle with racism took a toll on her mental health and began to seriously affect her well-being.

“I remember going to counselling because that anger was manifesting its way out into all different areas of my life and I had to go deal with it. That anger was consuming my life because it [racism] was so constant and consistent,”

Through unwavering strength, Darlene has turned her lifetime of facing injustice after injustice into a story of triumph. Darlene spearheaded Niagara’s #Justice4BlackLives protest that brought thousands into the streets as an act of solidarity in the fight to end racial inequality.

The power of Darlene’s words, while she delivered a speech to the supportive crowd, moved protesters to tears. She recalls being unrehearsed and candid, adding to the rawness of her emotions and mission. Darlene was intentional in her choice to play “I Just Want To Live” for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of George Floyd.

Going forward, Darlene is unstoppable in her mission to fight for equality and what is indisputably right.

“There was no other option for me. The universe and God laid it out for me to do,” said Darlene.

Darlene says the time is now to change the narrative. White allies can help do this by standing up for racial equality, even when it is against popular opinion.

“Every time I was discriminated against in my lifetime, not once, in my 48 years of life, did a white person stand up and say ‘What did you just say to that girl?’” said Darlene. “If you see something, say something. You have to get comfortable with the fact you could lose friends or family members, that is the price of standing up. You have to start standing up and make it known that you will not tolerate racism.”

Darlene has found solace and power in #Justice4BlackLives.

“My mother said something very profound to me, she said ‘The ancestors have passed the torch and you finally picked it up, so run my daughter, run with it,’” said Darlene.

Darlene not only picked up the torch and ran, but she sprinted and dove headfirst into making a real difference in Niagara through #Justice4BlackLives.

Darlene’s words brought me to tears as we hung up the phone. Darlene told her story in a way it all clicked for me and I hope it clicked for you too; that racism is a disease that has infected us all. Whether in the form of internalized racism, covert racism or overt racism, it is alive and thriving right here in our homes, our schools, our doctor’s offices and workplaces.

I hope Darlene’s story has encouraged you to do better, in every way possible. Stand up for what is right, even when you do not have a security blanket of similar-minded people wrapped around you. Sign petitions. Donate. Show up for what is right.

Support #Justice4BlackLives at https://justice4blacklives.com.