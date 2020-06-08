OUA cancels Fall sports

The Ontario University Athletics (OUA) has announced all regular sports programming will be cancelled until December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unprecedented times require unprecedented action, which is what led us to this difficult decision,” said Dr. Mike DeGagné, chair of the OUA Board of Directors, via the OUA website. “The health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, and fans is our number one priority, and after significant consultation, we believe that OUA sport cannot be delivered prior to December 31st.”

Similarly, Atlantic University Sport (AUS) and Canada West have also suspended sports for the Fall term.

In an online media release, Brock University confirmed that the following sports will be cancelled for the remainder of 2020: baseball, cross country, golf, lacrosse, rowing, rugby, soccer, softball, tennis and ultimate frisbee. These sports, along with any other varsity or club sports, will be suspended for the Fall term.

Brock has ensured student-athletes will not lose a year of eligibility despite the cancellation of the Fall 2020 sports season.

Brock Sports will be conducting two virtual town halls to address the cancellation of OUA sports and answer any questions student-athletes have. The first town hall will commence at 7 p.m. on June 8. The second town hall will take place on June 9 at 12 noon. Student-athletes have received an invitation to tune in via their Brock emails.

Via an online media release, Emily Allan, associate director of athletics at Brock, reassured students that the cancellation was a necessary safety precaution.

“I understand how disappointing this is for everyone, but the most important thing for Brock Sports, the University, the OUA and U SPORTS is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said Allan. “Just like our student-athletes, our coaches and staff in Brock Sports are extremely passionate about what they do, and will work to ensure we get through this together.”

Student-athletes can expect to continue with some aspects of Brock Sports via online meetings and remote training. Badgers will have access to therapists and physicians for physical and mental health, as well as remote academic support. Physical, technical, skill and strength training sessions will move online.