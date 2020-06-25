June marks National Indigenous History Month in Canada. As it comes to a close, Katreena Whiteye, a Business Administration student at Brock, reflects on her First Nation heritage.

Whiteye grew up on a First Nation reserve but did not learn extensively about her heritage until she was a young adult in her first year at Brock.

“[My heritage] is really important. I didn’t really start to learn about it until I took my first course at Brock,” said Whiteye. “It took off from there. I think it [First Nation history] is really important because it has a lot to do with who you are as a person.”

At Brock, Whiteye learned about creation stories as well as First Nation culture. Learning about her heritage simultaneously taught Whiteye about who she was a person today.

Part of who Whiteye is today is being a proud Badger, in the classroom as well as on the ice as a player for the women’s hockey team. Brock’s Aboriginal Student Services has helped Whiteye academically through its ongoing support for Indigenous students.

“If I need personalized help I go to Aboriginal Student Services, they are awesome there. Anytime I need something they are the first people I ask,” said Whiteye. “They are really good at supporting me […] anything I needed help with they were always there. As an Indigenous student at Brock Aboriginal Student Services was a really good resource for me to have.”

In the locker room, Whiteye says her team is committed to educating themselves on Indigenous culture. Head Coach Margot Page also offers Whiteye accommodations around practice and game times to ensure she can attend community pow wows.

Whiteye says she experiences a very respectful environment when it comes to discussing her First Nation heritage among the coaching staff and her teammates. Whiteye happily answers questions and maintains open lines of communication in an effort to educate her peers when they express curiosity about the First Nation community.

“[Through examining history] people get to learn about what exactly is happening to Indigenous people, not only in the past but also today and in the future” said Whiteye. “Not a lot of people are educated about Indigenous history.”

Whiteye says education is crucial to combating ignorance and debunking misconceptions about Indigenous peoples in Canada.

“[People have commented] ‘It must be nice to not have to pay for your education,’ but there is a history behind that and reasons as to why I have that support,” said Whiteye. “The importance of this month is that people get to learn about the different histories of Indigenous peoples and why things are the way they are today.”

June is a time for all of Canada to honour Indigenous heritage. For Whiteye and her family, this means exploring their own history and renewing First Nation practices, such as smudging. Smudging is a ceremony that celebrates the purification one’s body and aura.

“We were not taught about our heritage in the school system at all so you have to take initiative [to educate yourself],” said Whiteye. “Right now we are in the stages of learning, especially during this month we are taking it seriously. We started smudging a lot lately, which we haven’t done as much in the past.”

Aboriginal Student Services at Brock can be accessed at https://brocku.ca/aboriginal-student-services/.