Justice4BlackLives holds peaceful demonstration in Niagara

The #Justice4BlackLives protest in Niagara Falls will be held in solidarity with the international call to end racial violence perpetrated against Black lives.

#Justice4BlackLives will take place on June 6 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. The gathering will begin at 12 p.m. followed by a march that will begin at 2 p.m. The protest will be held on Victoria St., Niagara Falls, beginning at the Hwy 420 exit. Demonstrators have been asked to wear all black and stand six feet apart at all times.

Sherri Darlene, the organizer for the march, is at the forefront of #Justice4BlackLives.

“I saw this, another Black man’s life, yet again taken. I did not watch the video, I could not watch the video. After Ahmed Aubrey’s [murder] I was extremely enraged. […] This time [after Geroge Floyd’s murder] I was just numb, I didn’t have any words to express the rage, the sadness and the hurt,” said Darlene.

The senseless murder of George Floyd pushed Darlene to do something she never had before, organize a demonstration.

“This little voice said to me ‘you have to do something’ so I grabbed my laptop and I Googled ‘how do I organize a demonstration?’ It came up with nine points of how to do it and I thought ‘I could do that,” said Darlene.

Although the protest had humble beginnings, the response from the Niagara community has been overwhelming.

“I had no idea there was going to be a response like this. […] The response has been overwhelming. I had no idea I would be receiving the stories and the heart-felt emails I am. People have come out of the woodwork, so many donations, so many people wanting to help and so many people just wanting to be a part of it. I think they need to be a part of it,” said Darlene. “Everybody had that feeling of ‘I have to do something, things have got to change.’”

Darlene reminds participants that this demonstration will remain peaceful. #Justice4BlackLives has the intention to illuminate the importance of solidarity and eradicating racism through peaceful protest.

“Be mindful and practice social distancing. This is an absolutely peaceful demonstration. There are going to be children and families. I have had an overwhelming response from every walk of life. […] If you have any hate in your heart, you have to stay home with that. This is for change, if you come and do something like that [acts of violence] the message gets lost. This message is so important it cannot be lost,” said Darlene.

The message of ending racism is at the forefront of #Justice4BlackLives. Darlene has an unwavering commitment to abolishing systemic racism through action.

“I am trying to send the message that racism has rotted the world to the core and we have to start over. We have to do things differently. […] It isn’t just the justice system, it is systemic racism, period. We have to sit down and we have to pick it [society] apart and put it back together, but we have to put it back together with Black people at the table this time,” said Darlene.

Aside from joining in protests, signing petitions and donating online, Darlene urges people to reflect on their own everyday tendencies that contribute to racism against Black communities and uphold white supremacy.

“If you really want to participate, do better in your everyday life. If you’re one of those white people who looks at a Black person and clenches their purse a little bit tighter, or locks the door when you see a Black person outside, stop doing that. Say ‘hi, how are you?,” said Darlene. “There is nothing to be fearful of, I don’t know why my skin fears people.”

Although this is her first time organizing a demonstration, Darlene has no intention of slowing down.

“There is a fire-breathing, sleeping dragon in me [that] has been woken up. She is no longer sitting still and sitting silent, this is just the tip of the iceberg for me. I have found my home. I always knew I was a born leader, I just didn’t know what I was born to lead, I know now,” said Darlene.

For those unable to attend the protest, #Justice4BlackLives will be live-streamed via their Facebook event page that can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/457828288394732/.