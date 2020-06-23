Human Rights and Equity hosts Black & Indigenous Pride Concert

Brock University Human Rights and Equity (HRE) is hosting a Black & Indigenous Pride concert. “Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” features local and up-in-coming Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ poets, singers, drag-queens and more.

This virtual concert will be streamed via Brock Human Rights and Equity’s Facebook page and FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre YouTube channel on June 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

Jermaine Marshall works for HRE, specifically in the Sexual Violence, Intercultural and Anti-racism units. Marshall is one of the organizers of this virtual concert and an advocate for anti-racism and 2SLGBTQ+ rights.

“The histories of a lot of these social justice movements, [such as] the women’s movement, the Black civil rights movement, have been very singular in their approach, in the way they have forgotten about the other people, [such as] women of colour, queer women in the Black civil rights movement. Oftentimes, Black women were left to the side,” said Marshall.

June marks Pride Month as well as Indigenous History Month, making it the perfect time to examine and think critically about intersectional identities.

“The significance of having this event during Pride and Indigenous history month is that because Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ struggles have been and continue to be inextricably intertwined. Each of these movements deals with a long history of resistance against discrimination and oppression. I think oftentimes not a lot of people recognize those intersections of the movements as well as the layered identities and unique struggles of people who are not only queer but also people of colour. The experience of being a queer person of colour is so uniquely distinct,” said Marshall. “This is a better time than ever to be doing Pride [events], the history of Pride is rooted in the activism of Black transgender women.”

Marshall and HRE Summer Student Peer Assistant, Mackenzie Rockbrun, hope that this concert is both fun and educational for attendees. “Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” aims to break down the homogenization of the 2SLGBTQ+ people by acknowledging the unique struggles of racialized groups, namely Black and Indigenous people, within the broader queer community.

“You cannot have a queer movement without being simultaneously anti-racist and anti-colonial,” said Marshall. “Anti-racist work is fundamental to queer rights because you can’t have queer rights until all queer people have rights.”

“Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” hopes to bring joy to all attendees amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly intense, global anti-racism protests.

“One of the main goals of the concert is to make sure that everyone in this very uncertain time has a little joy in their lives. When we were planning this concert there was a lot going on: the Coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement and a lot of injustices were coming to light. […] One of the main things we wanted to do was make sure everyone could experience Pride [under these unprecedented circumstances],” said Rockbrun.

Joy is a focal point of this virtual concert, as both an emotion and a sign of resistance to the oppressive systems that rob BIPOC 2SLGBTQ+ people of equality.

“To be able to hold joy in a world that would rather see you dead in itself is an act of resistance,” said Marshall.

“Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” tickets are being sold on a pay-as-you-can basis. All proceeds will be donated to Abbey House and the Toronto branch of Black Lives Matter.

“We are selling pay-as-you-can tickets. All of the money goes towards the Abbey House, which is an Indigenous shelter and Black Lives Matter Toronto, [the proceeds] will be split evenly [between these two organizations],”

The concert will include over $500 in prizes, interactive activities, quizzes and many performers.

“We have such a wide variety of performers [including], drag-queens, singers, musicians, an Indigenous rapper from Toronto, a Black and queer rapper from St. Catharines,” said Marshall.

“Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future” will include performances by The Ra11n, an Indigenous performer from the Moosomin First Nation in Treaty Six, Delta Don, a mixed-Black, rapper and Indigenous slam poet, D’Scribe.

Audience members can also look forward to performances from R&B pop singer Jasmine Whyte, disco-pop musician J-Marsh and musician oluwabukunolami Soliu. Pride Niagara superstar drag-queen Pepper and Ojibway and Mi’kmaq Indigenous queen Raven S. Klawe will also perform during the two and a half hour event.

Lydia Collins, author of “Angry. Black. Woman.” will be speaking during the event as well as Shannon Kitchings, an interdisciplinary artist

Lastly, Strong Water Women (Zhoonge Niibii Kwe) will share their passion for drumming and Indigenous culture during “Remembering the Past; Resisting for the Future.”

This concert is just one stepping stone to untangling and confronting the intersections of race and queerness in Canada through interactive and educational events.

Those interested in attending can find more information at https://brocku.ca/human-rights/black-and-indigenous-pride-concert/?fbclid=IwAR2yBL_8fxB5182az2L2UFtyQfBYv3vcL3pbidlYV0SWGEeTSsttvoaZP9I or via the “Black & Indigenous Pride Concert” event page on Facebook.