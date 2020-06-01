Editorial: Pride Month

June 1 marks the start of Pride Month. Pride Month offers a chance for LGBTQ+ community members and allies alike to celebrate diversity and individualism.

Pride Month is held this month in honour of the Stonewall riots that took place in June of 1969. The Stonewall riots are considered by many as the event that helped accelerate the gay rights movement after New York police raided a popular LGBTQ+ bar, the Stonewall Inn. Out of this monumental conflict, Pride Month was born.

Fast forward 50 years and Pride Month has turned into a hugely popular celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The rainbow flag has been a staple of this month-long event since the late seventies, making Pride a distinctively colourful ode to the LGBTQ+ community.

For many LGBTQ+ community members, Pride parades are the epicentre of Pride Month. They are notoriously rainbow-filled, entertaining and welcome all walks of life.

Although these events draw millions into the streets every year across the globe and demonstrate much-needed advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, Pride has a much more nuanced meaning to me.

Before really explaining my Pride, I want to note that a lot of people have certain stereotypes in their heads when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. Breaking down these stereotypes has shaped what Pride looks like to me. Simply put, Pride is advocating for my family and what I grew up with.

When I say “Pride” I feel as though people envision a very dramatic rendition of it. But unfortunately in this testimonial, there are no glamorous slo-mos of me sticking a rainbow flag into a mountain or swinging a baton at the head of the Pride parade.

However, what I can offer is my individual, real-life experience with Pride. And to me, normalizing Pride and the LGBTQ+ community is a big part of the battle.

Pride means something as simple as seeing the rainbow flag on my front porch as no different than the Canadian or Toronto Maple Leafs flag hanging on my neighbour’s porches.

Pride also means proudly saying that my mom has an amazing girlfriend that treats me like her own daughter. On another level, my Pride is my commitment to educating people on LGBTQ+ issues. Whether it be correcting a derogatory term in a seminar or sharing my own experiences to break down prejudice among peers, Pride means advocating for LGBTQ+ rights with unwavering integrity.

For me, Pride means accepting others for who they are unconditionally. It means that I don’t ask for justifications when someone shares their gender identity or sexual orientation with me.

Pride means I accept and exercise whatever pronouns someone prefers, no questions asked. It means I don’t assume everyone has a nuclear family and a white picket fence at home, because I know I don’t.

Pride boils down to respect for others, no matter what.

It means I can walk into the doors of my church and see a rainbow flag sticker on the main entrance just as colourful as the stained glass inside. It means I can worship beside allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride means pushing for inclusion even in places that have historically excluded marginalized groups.

It runs deeper than bingeing RuPaul’s DragRace, rainbow flags and the month of June. Pride is the smile on my allies’ faces while celebrating victories for the LGBTQ+ communities, no matter how small. Pride is creating safe spaces for my LGBTQ+ peers and practicing year-round advocacy for what, in my mind, is indisputably right.

Pride is finding the strength to express love even for those who do not support us.

It is a fundamental part of me even when I wash off the temporary rainbow tattoos after a Pride Parade or take the rainbow flag off my shoulders. Pride will always be a part of me. For me, Pride, at its very core, is a commitment to righteousness and advocacy even if you are waving the rainbow flag alone.

Now that I have shared a glimpse into my experience with Pride, I encourage you to continue or kick-off your own journey.

During this month, I challenge you to educate yourself, whether it be a once-over skim of a news article or a line by line reading of every LGBTQ+ book you can find. Educate yourself on the violence perpetrated against the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Learn about the history of the gay rights movement. Reach out to an LGBTQ+ organization and ask questions about what interests you.

As we begin Pride month I want to remind readers there is no shame in humility, but I believe there is great shame in ignorance.