Editorial: Black Lives Matter

As headlines continue to emerge with horrific stories of racial violence, I was unsure how to write about it and fathom the injustices taking place today. Then it dawned on me, that the world does not need my perspective as someone who has white privilege right now. It needs my voice to advocate for what marginalized groups have been pleading, screaming, even begging for, for centuries.

I want to share resources that you can support, by signing a petition or donating, that will make a difference in the fight to end racial inequality.

On May 30 the Black Lives Matter organization released the following statement as they unrolled their latest viral hashtag, #DefundThePolice:

“Enough is enough. Our pain, our cries, and our need to be seen and heard resonate throughout this entire country. We demand acknowledgment and accountability for the devaluation and dehumanization of Black life at the hands of the police. We call for radical, sustainable solutions that affirm the prosperity of Black lives.”

To keep updated visit https://blacklivesmatter.com/. The Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter can be found at https://blacklivesmatter.ca/.

Campaign Zero is another online activist campaign that offers resources and allows users to donate. Campaign Zero focuses on ending police brutality in America through advocacy for independent persecutions and investigations, community representation and bringing an end to for-profit policing. Campaign Zero can be found at https://www.joincampaignzero.org/#vision

GoFundMe has a fundraiser for George Floyd’s family where anyone can donate. Philonise Floyd, who is hosting the fundraiser, encourages people to donate to help Floyd’s family with funeral and counselling costs. The funds will also be used to support the ongoing fight for justice in Floyd’s tragic death. Other funds have been started for protestors and various families who have been affected by racialized violence.

“This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counselling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund,” said Floyd.

To donate, go to https://ca.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd.

Change.org has also been flooded with petitions calling for justice for people of colour. Popular petitions include one for fellow Canadian, Regis Korchinski-Paquet. This particular petition has reached over 150,000 signatures. Additionally, petitions demanding justice and action for Geroge Floyd and Ahmed Aubrey have been hugely popular on the site.

Petitions can be browsed at https://www.change.org/petitions?selected=popular_weekly

The Black Visions Collective (BLVC) is another online resource for information and advocacy for Black people. BLVC mission is around healing, providing for and supporting people of colour:

“As an organization dedicated to Black liberation and to collective liberation, we need a radical and ongoing investment in our own healing. By claiming love for our own bodies, our own psyches, our own experiences, and by building the resources we need to integrate healing justice into all that we do, we are insisting on conditions that can carry us towards the next generation of work, and towards a deeper place of freedom for all of us.”

Their website also allows users to donate to the organization, at https://www.blackvisionsmn.org/.

For those looking to support Black authors, Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim is a collection of essays written by Black, female authors. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou is another Black-authored book that relays the struggles of living as a marginalized woman.

How To Be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi is another insightful read that encourages readers to actively practice antiracism through “persistent self-awareness, constant self-criticism, and regular self-examination.”

Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge explores the frustration discussing race with white people. Eddo-Lodge writes, “I couldn’t have a conversation with white folks about the details of a problem if they didn’t want to recognise that the problem exists. Worse still was the white person who might be willing to entertain the possibility of said racism but still thinks we enter this conversation as equals. We didn’t then, and we don’t now.”

Reposting stories on Facebook and Instagram and retweeting on Twitter is not enough to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. I encourage you to go further by donating, signing a petition or participating safely in rallies.

I cannot completely understand what it is like to be part of a racialized group or minority, but I can vow to stand alongside those who face the struggles that I will never know. I can stand up against microaggressions, I can speak out even when I am not surrounded by a safety net of other activists, I can advocate for equality with integrity, I can educate myself on racial struggles and so can you.