Brock’s Sexual Violence Support and Education Centre

In the wake of Ontario’s decision that extreme intoxication can be used as a defence in sexual assault cases, Brock University reassures students there are many resources available to survivors of sexual assault.

On June 3, Ontario ruled that section 33.1 of the Criminal Code violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This controversial ruling allows voluntary intoxication to be a valid defence in assault cases.

Larisa Fry, Sexual Violence Support and Education Coordinator at Brock, notes that it is important students and staff understand exactly what this ruling means.

“The first piece to this is that people understand this ruling […] and putting this ruling in the framework that it was actually not specifically applied to sexual violence, assault is where this ruling came from,” said Fry. “This [ruling] has been challenged several times in the past and then it gets knocked down and then it gets challenged again and upheld.”

Fry, along with many other concerned Ontarians, have struggled to understand the basic logic behind this ruling.

“Whenever I see things like this, I equate it to drinking and driving. You’re not allowed to drink and drive, so, therefore, you shouldn’t be allowed to assault [someone while under the influence of alcohol],” said Fry.

One of the most pressing issues with this ruling is that it promotes victim-blaming and skews accountability.

“We recognize that in the way it is written, it certainly is a knock-down for certain individuals. It opens the door for more victim-blaming and not holding the accountability in the hands of the person who has perpetrated the violence,” said Fry. “As we continue to push this accountability back onto victims we are not allowing individuals to step up and uphold their accountability for their own actions.”

Rulings such as this one devalue the experience of survivors and reinforce myths about sexual assault.

“We know that the conviction rates for sexual assault are already really low. When we have rulings such as this that devalue the experiences of survivors and devalue these systems, we are not helping or advocating for our systems to change, alter, break and reformulate as they need to be in order to truly offer protection and a voice to survivors,” said Fry. “It reinforces misconceptions, it reinforces those myths like ‘it is just boys being boys’ or ‘it is just girls being girls.’”

Additionally, those groups who are already vulnerable to sexual assault, such as transgender people, will be further victimized by this ruling.

“It targets those that are part of the gender and race communities that are already highly impacted within this area. It makes those vulnerable and marginalized communities even more at risk and that is not okay,” said Fry.

After this provincial ruling, Brock’s Sexual Violence Support Centre (SVS) reassures Badgers that its services are available online.

“We have just revamped the sexual violence website to make it more user friendly. We are making every effort to make it more user friendly and more centralized in terms of resources. We created an infographic so that [users] can understand what this process [seeking resources] is because it is so scary,” said Fry.

Students can receive support and educational resources in a variety of ways. The SVS website allows students to make disclosures, join Peer 2 Peer support groups, inquire about academic accommodations and seek counselling. The Brock Counselor of Choice Program is also available to survivors, as well as survivor support groups that will commence in September.

“All of our education pieces are being transitioned into online delivery, both [in] synchronous and asynchronous [formats],” said Fry. “We are finding ways to shift this culture and looking at it a different way: one size does not fit all and the typical bystander training is generally white-centric and not as diverse or intersectional as it needs to be. We are moving our training in a different direction and making it for specific groups.”

Group-specific training takes many forms, one of which is faith-based support groups. SVS’s Faith and Life Series fosters conversations among different faith groups around sexual assault.

Fry reiterates that despite the recent Ontario ruling and ongoing pandemic, Badgers can receive the help they need.

“There are people there to get you resources and there are people there that want to help. We are still here,” said Fry.

Fry encourages Badgers to take a stand through petition signing and other actions, such as attending educational seminars.

“It is not just for me, changing this challenge of sexual violence, it is an us thing. All of us get to be part of this and take some ownership in this. Whether that ownership is attending an educational event or signing a petition, you have the opportunity to take a little piece of this into your own hands and that is the changing of culture, from being passive to active,” said Fry.

SVS website can be found at https://brocku.ca/human-rights/sexual-violence-support-and-education/