Pixar’s Out misses the mark

Out made headlines as Pixar’s first short film to feature a gay couple. Unfortunately, this new release missed the mark with its faulty storyline and PG rating.

At a runtime of just over nine minutes, Out, which was released via Disney+ on May 22, is a part of Pixar’s SparkShorts initiative that focusses on telling marginalized stories.

Out follows a closeted gay man named Greg, who struggles to come out to his parents during a surprise visit. Manuel, Greg’s boyfriend, is forced to sneak out the back door to avoid a run-in with Greg’s happy-go-lucky mother and silent father. The plot thickens when Greg magically switches bodies with his rambunctious dog named Jim. Greg, now in Jim’s body, wreaks havoc on his parents to prevent them from finding a picture of himself and Manuel.

I whole-heartedly support more representation for the LGBTQ+ community in films, yet this short film left me shifting in my seat as I uncomfortably watched a human-turned-dog try to come out to his parents. The storyline had too many pitfalls, making it hard to fully enjoy. I wish that Out stuck to its original, simple message; a man struggling to come out to his family, not a dog. The identity switch seemed so out of place in a short film that had the potential to be great. Why must Greg become a dog in order for his coming out story to unfold? A disappointed part of me thinks that Greg being a dog made his sexuality more palatable to viewers.

My disappointment only grew as I noticed that this short film was rated PG. Why is Out in the PG category beside films like Brave and Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet?

Brave features a truly terrifying bear covered in gruesome scars and impaled with arrows (yes, even as a 20-year-old I still think “terrifying” is an accurate descriptor). Wreck-It Ralph Breaks the Internet is action-packed, topped off with fight-sequences, explosions, guns and drag-racing.

Out features no violence and no harsh language, which leaves me asking what part of a gay couple simply existing requires Parental Guidance?

After comparing Out to other Pixar classics and as someone who grew up with gay parents, I think it is ridiculous, almost comical, that this film is rated PG.

Interestingly, Pixar offered no explanation as to why Out was deemed inappropriate for General audiences. This left a bad taste in my mouth and ultimately left me disappointed in Pixar as a company.

As a conversation starter, I think Out is a worthwhile watch. I think that while it opens the door for other LGBTQ+ short films – a notable feat, yes even in 2020 – there were parts of Out I have no choice but to critique. The storyline of a human turning into a dog was uncomfortable to watch and the PG letters that appear beside the title left me deflated as the closing credits rolled.