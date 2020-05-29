How has COVID-19 impacted post-secondary students?

COVID-19 has taken a dramatic toll on post-secondary students across Canada. The sudden halt of the winter semester marked only the beginning of the impact COVID-19 would inflict on students. The financial and social impacts of the pandemic have accelerated with every passing week of isolation.

For many students, the concluding weeks of school and exams were delivered online. This posed a major learning curve and affected each program differently. Professors scrambled to accommodate the unprecedented circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic presented to post-secondary institutions.

Matthew Martin, a Dramatic Arts student at Brock University, felt unique repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am a dramatic arts kid, so most of our work is in person. […] For dramatic arts and a lot of other types of art it is a very tactile or experiential learning experience. Our craft is really about being with other people,” said Martin. “Especially when it comes to performing and acting, which is the area I enjoy, it is very difficult to do over a webcam. It is very difficult to act with a partner over a live feed. That is the biggest hurdle for us,” said Martin.

The arts undoubtedly had their own set of challenges that came along with the inability to interact in person. Yet, across every academic discipline and institution, students recall the moment they realized their post-secondary careers were entering unparalleled circumstances.

Erin Fitzhenry, who is studying Biological Sciences at the University of Guelph, recalls the moment she realized that her program was prematurely winding down for the year.

“My professor said ‘I don’t think I will be seeing you guys on Monday, so I am going to say my goodbyes now,’” said Fitzhenry.

Haris Anser, a student entering his second-year at Western University in the Business, Management and Organization program, was put in a particularly uncertain circumstance when his residence closed its door, forcing him to relocate back to his family home.

“In the days following the email [announcing the university’s closure] people decided to go home, so it was a very sudden change from seeing people every day to packing up, leaving and not knowing if you are going to see them again,” said Anser. “Coming home was like losing my second home [in residence].”

Many post-secondary students have been living away from home for the fall and winter semesters. The sudden readjustment to a family-based lifestyle serves as a point of contention for both families and students.

“Living at home with no warning has been hard. Usually, when I am home for the summer I have a job so I am not at home all the time. It has been a hard transition to come home and be in the house 24/7,” said Fitzhenry. “At school, you get used to a certain lifestyle so it is very different coming home.”

As some post-secondary students adjust to life at home, others are facing the pandemic head-on. While certain programs slowed down in their final weeks and students entered a summer filled with empty schedules, other students were thrown to the forefront of the pandemic.

Jennie Riddell, a nursing student at Queen’s University, became a frontline worker with the London Health Sciences Centre while still writing her final exams.

“Because of COVID I could start sooner than anticipated since I got home from school earlier than expected. Since I work in a hospital, I was in a unique position where they wanted me to start earlier. I was actually in exams when I started at the hospital,” said Riddell. “I was working more than I have ever worked because they [the hospital] are so short-staffed.”

Riddell contracted COVID-19 while deployed. As she recovers in isolation, Riddell continues to be grateful for her employment.

“I am in a very unique position. I know there are a lot of students that are not able to work because of this [COVID-19]. Since I am a frontline worker I have received the benefits of starting work early and getting a ton of hours,” said Riddell.

While Riddell juggled a hectic work schedule before contracting COVID-19, other students are desperate for employment. The fears around financial security for university students are at an all-time high for many.

“I work as a camp counsellor in the summer, so that is up in the air right now. In terms of finances, a summer job is very important to post-secondary kids. Summertime is usually the only time students can make money for school,” said Fitzhenry.

The financial strain inflicted on post-secondary students is not the only additional stress that students are currently navigating. The financial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic is accompanied by the social difficulties that come along with provincially mandated isolation.

“In terms of the social aspect, there is a lot of sadness. There were a lot of good memories [from first-year university] but it became more about the disbelief and shock factor that hit everybody on campus and across Canada,” said Anser.

“Relationships with friends have suffered quite a lot, I still try to talk to people but I am bad at communicating when it’s not in person. I haven’t talked to some friends that I would normally see and talk to frequently,” said Kevin House, who is studying Business Administration at Brock.

The financial pressures and inability to physically see loved ones have undoubtedly affected post-secondary student’s mental health and well-being.

“Mental health is a big continuum. In terms of my mental well-being, I have found this whole pandemic very tolling some days and then other days I am grateful for the roof over my head and my house that I can distance myself in,” said Riddell. “Psychologically, being [COVID-19] positive and in isolation, has been the hardest.”

“Everyone is entitled to those days where you just don’t do anything because you can’t find the motivation to do so, I am finding those days come around a lot more often. It is almost crippling in a way,” said House.

During this mentally draining time, students find solace in hobbies, artistic outlets, exercise and socially-distanced sports. In addition to these coping mechanisms, students have found new importance in reaching out to friends who may be struggling with mental health. Martin stresses that reaching out to peers has made a world of difference for his mental well-being.

“As someone who did struggle with mental health problems while going through this pandemic, the little things can mean so much,” said Martin.

Mental health has been at the forefront of many student’s COVID-19 experiences. Despite the toll of online school, untimely goodbyes and dramatic lifestyle changes, post-secondary students have miraculously maintained a positive attitude. University students have voiced their optimism towards the future of the environment as well as a growing appreciation for their lives.

“I have tried to focus on other aspects of life, although not ignore it [the pandemic] entirely. We do need to be careful and safe, but I am trying not to focus on COVID in terms of [a constant point of] conversation because there are other great things that are happening in the world right now,” said Martin.

Although Riddell has been directly affected by COVID-19, she has managed to put a positive spin on the pandemic.

“It has made me a lot more grateful for the life I lived before the pandemic struck. It has made me very grateful for the people who have shown up for me in my life, and the people who are supporting other people and promoting mental well-being during this crazy time,” said Riddell. “I hope people understand this is a marathon, not a sprint. […] Hopefully, we can come back to a better normal that includes better sustainability for the environment, more staffing and resources for long term care homes that are really suffering and being more loving and caring to one another.”

Anser also hopes for a bright future and has a growing appreciation for the world around him.

“COVID-19 definitely impacted everybody, either on a large scale or a small scale. There are a lot of people who have lost their lives to COVID or know someone who has lost their life. It is life-changing in terms of coming to appreciate how much we have in our world,” said Anser. “I hope that us as a generation of students are more open-eyed to being more responsible for taking care of not just ourselves but Mother Nature.”

Although the light at the end of the tunnel seems far away for most post-secondary students, House has maintained the attitude that this pandemic, like anything, will eventually pass.

“I am hopeful for the state of humanity because just as viruses are inclined to evolve, so are humans. We have survived this long, we will survive longer,” said House.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of post-secondary students remains ever-changing. The financial and social impacts of COVID-19 have devastated many Canadians, including students. Despite the difficult situations they face, post-secondary students demonstrate unwavering optimism towards the future.