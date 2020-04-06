Women’s volleyball’s newest recruits

The Brock Badgers have a new addition to their already strong recruiting class in Sofia Gomez-Martinez.

Originally from Surrey, British Columbia, the 6’2” Gomez-Martinez played for team BC, winning silver at the U17 provincial championships.

Gomez-Martinez joins Laurin Ainsworth, a 6’1” middle/right side from Chatham, Madison Chimienti and Lauren Teehan as future Badgers.

Ainsworth stood out to head coach Steve Delaney for her ability to play against elite players despite not regularly competing against top teams.

“I’m kind of unsure what I’m going to do with her position wise, she’s been trained as a middle but she might suit an outside position, either left side or right side by the time she’s done her university career but we’ll probably start her in the middle and go from there,” said Delaney.

Chimienti comes from St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Highschool in Aurora, Ontario.

“Madison has a heavy shoulder, a big swing, a great volleyball IQ. She’s got good ball control, she’s been playing at one of the top clubs in the province,” said Delaney.

Chimienti has competed provincially for many years.

Also coming to the Badgers is Lauren Teehan. She’s expected to redshirt next year as she’s a setter and the Badgers already have two.

“It was tough because I’m going to need a setter either this year or next and I think Lauren was best available in both classes so we decided to pull the trigger and make her an offer this year,” said Delaney.

“I chose Brock because of the amazing family-like aspect that the women’s volleyball team had as well as the Brock community in general.”

Teehan is 5’11” and currently attends Holy Trinity School in Richmond Hill where she has been an honour roll student for six years and a women’s volleyball MVP for five. She has won two provincial championships, two national championships and has won gold at the Canada Cup with Team Ontario.

Teehan is expected to train with the Badgers for a year before stepping out onto the court.

“I think Lauren is planning to do a masters at the end of our studies which would make it perfect so she can train with us for a year and be involved with the team in a major way for the remaining five years after that.,” said Delaney.

The women’s volleyball season was cut short this year after U Sports was forced to cancel nationals. The Badgers won an OUA silver medal this year and were set to compete in the national championships. They’ll be looking to recreate the momentum of this season and a strong recruiting class will no doubt help them do that next season.