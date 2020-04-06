Editorial: the final one

Almost four years ago, I made the decision to attend Brock University. Three years ago, I was fortunate enough to get a job here at The Brock Press — and as cliche as it may sound, the rest is history.

When I look back and reflect on my time at Brock, as well as with The Brock Press, I have a lot of great memories and have met so many people that I am grateful to have crossed paths with. I have been so fortunate to learn from some amazing professors in an excellent program and I could not have imagined going anywhere else to pursue my degree. I have also been fortunate to work with some great people who are passionate about being the best journalists they can be. With Brock not having a journalism program — those who have worked at The Brock Press have committed to taking on a unique challenge that is different from their degree. It has been a gift to work with so many passionate people in my three years with The Brock Press, something I am eternally grateful for.

If there was one lesson that I found most important for anyone who may be starting university this fall or who still has years remaining, is that every single story is different. I think we live in a society where we are constantly being judged by our decisions — where to go to school, what job we want to get in the summer, what our plans are after graduating. For every major life decision I’ve made, there’s always one or two people who have questioned it. They think there was a better choice. When I chose Brock, I had a guidance counsellor who looked at me like I was from outer space. When I chose to work at summer camps, I had a parent who thought I should have chosen something that paid better. At the end of the day, there will always be someone there to nit pick and judge some of your decisions. No matter what, I encourage you to choose what you think is best for you. Your path through life won’t be identical to anyone else, it’s unique to you and that’s why you have to live your own life.

Whether you choose college, university, straight to a career — whether you choose a summer job related to your field or something different, a postgraduate degree or internship, it is up to you to choose what’s best for you. The experiences you will have are up to you to make them what you want. If you go to college or university, it’s up to you how engaged you are in your courses, how much you choose to learn from your professors and mentors. Wherever you may choose to work during the summer or the school year, it’s your choice what attitude you approach that job with and what you allow yourself to learn from the experience.

Especially considering the times we are living in, the time is now to live your life the way you should be living it. Everyday we make choices that contribute to who we are becoming as human beings. Each choice you make is going to reflect on and build your character. The opportunities you will have during these years of your life are a privilege and there are so many different avenues you can take to get to where you want to be. No matter which opportunities you have throughout these years, be a kind person. Represent yourself, your family and your university/college/workplace well — treat people with respect, treat your community with respect. We need good people in the world now more than ever, we need more positivity in our day-to-day lives. Don’t take your opportunities or your friendships for granted, but become you — become the version of you who makes the world a little bit better everyday.