Young actors pull off Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale

Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare, adapted by Gyllian Raby, graced the Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts last weekend. The cast truly brought this old tale to life through modern touches and fantastic stage presence.

Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale is about King Leontes’ deteriorating sanity after accusing his wife, Hermione of infidelity with Polixenes, King of Bohemia. This strife results in Hermione’s child, Perdita, being left in a forest to be found by a caring shepherd who would then raise her as his own. Miraculously, fate brings Perdita to marry Florizel, son of Polixenes. Through this unlikely marriage, King Leontes and Polixenes mend their broken relationship. Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale is a story of intertwining love stories, familial betrayal and the restless struggle for power.

Jackson Wagner, as King Leontes, controlled every scene he appeared in. His ability to conduct the stage along with the audience was mesmerizing to watch. Wagner showed an incredible amount of talent during the performance, from his delivery of lines to mannerisms. He delivered each line as if each word was genuinely his own and his actions were aggressive and frantic, yet he was able to look both natural and sincere. Wagner’s voice carried at the perfect volume throughout the theatre, a feat some of the cast struggled to do. Wagner’s fall into a spiral of insanity was chilling to watch as his character becomes more unhinged throughout the performance.

Juan-Carlos Figueroa as Polixenes matched Wagner’s power on stage. The dynamic these frontmen had was intoxicating, the brotherly embraces contrasted with the disorderly arguments created a complex and layered relationship between the two that was established from the opening scenes and continued seamlessly throughout the performance. Figueroa had a great range; he at times seemed conniving, yet at others, he was sincere and pure-hearted.

It would be an injustice to praise Figueroa’s range without acknowledging Jesse Caines as both the jailer and Perdita’s adoptive father. Caines was an exemplary supporting character; the duality he demonstrated as a rough, stone-cold jailer to a gentle shepard and father was stunning. Caines was a personal favourite throughout the performance because of his subtlety, humour and sincerity.

To counter Wagner and Figueroa’s hypermasculine characters, Meryl Ochoa as Time and Maximillus and Joanna Tran as Hermione, both offered a more gentle, yet equally mesmerizing, presence on stage. Ochoa drifted throughout each scene as a quiet onlooker and I found myself unable to stop watching her. Her facial expressions offered a sort of gauge to the audience. This tale has many layers and at times can be confusing, but Ochoa’s subtle reactions to the scenes offered an idea of what was to come or how the audience should react to the unfolding of the complex scenes in Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale.

Tran offered a gentle, maternal presence on stage, which was much needed considering Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale is dominated by conflict among the male characters. When she is pushed by King Leontes, she snapped into a trance and matched his aggression perfectly. Tran whole-heartedly portrayed Hermione as someone who had fallen victim to patriarchy and an unfortunate circumstance, leaving nothing but empathy in the audience’s hearts.

Two frontwomen who were anything but maternal and gentle were Lauren Reid as Paulina the Royal Physician to Sicilia and Avery Delaney as Florizel. Reid was a spit-fire on stage, she was energetic and delivered each line with power and meaning. She was calculated and meticulous in her words and actions, even when she sobbed it was wholly in character. When confronting King Leontes, her aggressive yelling sent chills down my spine; Reid did not hold back at all during this performance. Despite appearing in rooms of kings and other royalty, Reid ensured that her part as a physician did not go unseen, she was absolutely stunning and made an impression on the audience from start to finish. Delaney as Florizel was the perfect blend of hipster and old-timey charm. Her musical talent elevated Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale, as her gentle voice washed over the audience in the midst of havoc which slowed the performance down and made time standstill.

And finally, Jasmine Case as Perdita. Case absolutely sold Perdita as a naive, gentle soul. Her erratic dancing and care-free persona made her appear childlike and innocent, yet when met with adversity her stare alone could freeze anyone in their tracks. Case matched the duality of the rest of the cast even in her short appearances.

Although the acting ability of the cast was undeniably the star of the show, the costuming was also note-worthy. The costumes, designed by Alexandra Lord, shot this old tale into modernity. The balance of traditional style, like King Leontes’ formal suit, adorned with medals and the modern touches like Emilia’s (Leah Rantala) all leather dominatrix suit and neon pink wig were interesting to see side-by-side on stage. The contrast between old and new was an asset to this performance as I was eager to see what costume would shock me next as characters were introduced into the scenes. Meticulous attention to balance and details was also evident in the set design. Although minimal, the set was well-done. The castle props were harsh and imposing, which perfectly contrasted the natural, flowery props during the scenes in the countryside.

Overall, the performance blew my expectations out of the water. The acting of not only the leads but of each supporting character was flawless. The balance throughout the play, from costuming to stage presences to the set was well-thought-out and resulted in an incredibly dynamic performance.

Bravo to the cast and crew on Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale.

Perdita, or The Winter’s Tale is a Brock University Department of Dramatic Arts (DART) Mainstage production. It has three more showtimes on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 7:30 p.m.