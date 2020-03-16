Suga by Megan Thee Stallion is not very sweet

Amid the controversial #FreeTheeStallion, Megan Thee Stallion dropped Suga last week. This album is explicit, bold and falls in line with Megan’s signature unapologetic style. However, her triumphs on this album were met with pitfalls in her repetitive sound and auto-tune.

“Ain’t Equal” is Megan’s way of asserting herself as superior over her haters. She rips apart those who use her name for clout, women who try to compete with her for men and pretty much anyone else who disrespects her name. Megan navigates having friends that gossip and tear her down, yet she makes it clear that despite adversity she always comes out on top.

“Savage” follows suit with “Ain’t Equal.” This track is also all about Megan beating the competition and standing out from the crowd. She repeats “I’m a savage, classy, boujee, ratchet, sassy, moody, nasty,” which sums up her signature style and this album, perfectly. Megan has impressive duality in her music; she tackles topics like gender inequality in the rap game but also had plenty of content about sex, drip and her lavish life.

As much as Megan has a distinct style, she rarely steps out of this established sound and look. “Captain Hook” sounds unbelievably similar to other tracks of Megan’s. “Rich” on Suga unfortunately also fell into the abyss of Megan-Thee-Stallion’s-songs-that-all-sound-the-same. These two tracks were forgettable and melted together as they lacked distinction in every possible way. The repetitive ad lib of her sticking her tongue out grew incredibly annoying as it appears on almost all of her songs.

Two songs that did push the boundaries of Megan’s style were “Hit My Phone” featuring Kehlani and “Stop Playing” featuring Gunna. She slowed her flow down which paired nicely with a simpler, less aggressive backbeat. Kehlani’s smooth vocals offered much needed contrast on Suga to Megan’s typically hard hitting voice and sound. Gunna pulled most of the weight on “Stop Playing” as Megan fell into the background of this track.

Megan was almost unrecognizable on “Crying In The Car” and “What I Need.” Her voice was dramatically auto-tuned and far from her usual rap sound. I assume that this was an attempt to break the spell of Megan’s tracks sounding repetitive, but unfortunately it flopped horribly. “Crying In The Car” was anti-climatic and seemed like it was hastily thrown together in an attempt to show Megan’s range (which, evidently, she doesn’t have). “What I Need” was bearable and had a decent R&B beat. However, the vocals fell flat and sounded like any other generic auto-tuned voice.

Suga may have a few stand out tracks, but overall I could never listen to this album in its entirety again. The repetitious sound and auto-tuned songs did not display Megan’s talent well whatsoever. Megan’s hits are undeniable bangers but her flops fall incredibly hard in the other direction. Hopefully, for the sake of Megan’s career and listener’s ears she can find a happy medium.