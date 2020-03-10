Staying safe on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and though it is technically a Christian celebration, for many university students, that means a day of excessive drinking and partying.

This year, St. Patrick’s Day will fall in the middle of the week on Tuesday, March 17. Celebrations locally will begin as early as the Friday before the day and may continue until the weekend afterward. With potentially a whole week of events, activities and partying and drinking ahead, it is important for those who desire to celebrate to do so in safe, respectful and responsible ways.

Limit consumption

While it is common to have many drinks in quick succession, there is really no sure-fire way to tell how these drinks will affect each individual. Drinking responsibly means having one drink an hour ideally and knowing and observing limits. As hard as it may be, don’t give in to the pressure to drink beyond that limit.

Stay hydrated and eat

It’s important to stay hydrated when consuming alcohol. While alcohol does contain some amount of water and many alcoholic drinks are made with mixers, it does not help much with maintaining good hydration. An effective way to ensure optimal hydration is maintained while consuming alcohol is to drink one glass of water in between drinks.

It also helps to eat some food before a night of drinking. Eating food before drinking slows down how quickly alcohol is absorbed and can help prevent individuals from getting drunk quickly. While eating does help, the amount of alcohol consumed will remain the same and still has the potential to lead to alcohol poisoning.

Use the buddy system

It can help to have a friend nearby when in an unknown location where substances will be involved. Having a friend to help watch the drinks and follow the individual to the restroom can help reduce the potential for many of the harmful acts committed to unsuspecting partiers during periods like St. Patrick’s Day.

Plan ahead

Those who are planning to celebrate with alcohol on St. Patrick’s Day should have a plan to get home safely at the end of the night. Whether this involves having a friend who’s a designated driver, ordering a ride from a service like Lyft, or having an emergency contact, a way to get home should be mapped out before beginning consumption. Never attempt to drink and drive and never encourage another driver to operate a vehicle while intoxicated — no matter how confident they may be in their abilities.

Respect others

Some communities have been known to experience large outdoor parties and public street gatherings that can be unsafe and bothersome for residents. Brock students in particular have a reputation within the City of St. Catharines for not being respectful during their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on streets like Jacobson Avenue. It is important for those who are participating in these types of celebrations to be mindful of the impact they may be having on those around them and remember that public intoxication and drinking in public are provincial offences.

Students are encouraged to celebrate responsibly during this period and avoid any unsafe activities as much as possible. University staff, campus security and Niagara Regional Police officers will be readily available during St. Patrick’s Day and are there to help minimize the potential for problems.

Individuals who need support or desire to report an incident on-campus can contact Brock Campus Security at 905-688-5550 x3200 or security@brocku.ca. In the City of St. Catharines, residents can dial 911 to be connected with local police if there is an emergency, or dial (905) 688-4111 for non-emergencies in St. Catharines, Thorold, Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake.