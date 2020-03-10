St. Patrick’s Day events in the Niagara Region

St. Patrick’s Day is the feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in Roman Britain in the late fourth century, he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He eventually managed to escape, but returned sometime around CE 432 to convert the Irish to Christianity. By the time of his death on March 17, CE 461, he had established monasteries, churches and schools. Ireland began to celebrate his day with religious services and feasts.

It was emigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of things Irish. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades. Since 1962 Chicago has coloured its river green to mark the holiday. Irish and non-Irish alike participate by wearing an item of green clothing or a shamrock, the Irish national plant, in the lapel. Corned beef and cabbage are associated with the holiday and beer is sometimes dyed green to celebrate the day. Although some of these practices were eventually adopted by the Irish themselves, they did so largely for the benefit of tourists.

In keeping with the aforementioned traditions, there are some events in the Niagara Region that people can attend to celebrate the day. The St. Giles Presbyterian Church in St. Catharines is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day ham dinner with musician Brad Boland. The dinner will be held at the church and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The event is open to all ages, with a $15 charge for adults and a $6 charge for children between the ages of six and 12. The meal includes ham, roasted potatoes, baked beans, salad, cake, tea and coffee.

On March 15, there is another St. Patrick’s Day dinner being held at the Fort Erie Optimist Hall. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. the dinner is free and open to all. This meal includes corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, roll and butter, coffee or tea and cake for dessert. The dinners are provided in a family-friendly environment and a great way to celebrate with others and build a sense of community.

At Brock University, there will also be a chance for people to participate in the festivities. Isaac’s Bar and Grill is holding an all ages event from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for St. Paddy’s Day on Tuesday, March 17.

As the Brock community gears up for St. Patrick’s Day weekend and St. Patrick’s Day itself, everyone is encouraged to maintain positive behaviours and be respectful of the rest of the community. To help promote safety, Brock residences will be stocked with water bottles that will be available at the North and South service desks (located in Earp and Lowenberger residences) on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday for all students.