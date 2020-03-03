Portrait of a Lady on Fire burns bright

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, like the film’s fictional painting of the same title, gets its name from a scene towards the middle of the film. A gathering of women who live on the isolated island of Brittany come together for a bonfire and a witchy chant emerges from the group, heightening the moment’s intensity. Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) and Marianne (Noémie Merlant) share longing glances from across the flame; they’ve spent a wealth of time together up to this point of the film, nearly every waking second, yet neither can acknowledge the desires blossoming within them.

And then, it happens. The hem of Héloïse’s dress erupts into flames — and she stands still as Marianne watches the woman she loves glow before her. She is the portrait of a lady on fire — the fire of passion, of rebirth, of love.

Marianne is a painter who has been hired by Héloïse’s mother to paint her wedding portrait. This is a clandestine affair, of course; stubborn Héloïse has refused to sit for a portrait thus far in a silent protest to the marriage she does not want to happen. Marianne’s job is to study her face closely and memorize her features under the guise of being her hired companion. The companionship quickly becomes genuine; even quicker still, it turns to love.

Director and writer Céline Sciamma has made an art out of never telling the audience what to feel; each scene is packed to the brim with tangible emotion, only felt as it radiates off of the two leads’ performances. All music is diegetic and only serves a crucial purpose to the audience because it does to the characters. The narrative of this storyline stays within the two characters’ feelings, never talking down to this audience as it presents a story that speaks to the hearts of many.

The film, which scored a much-deserved win at the Cannes Film Festival for Best Screenplay, is built around subtlety. It’s all stolen glances, soft spots and sweet kisses, each with the flames of passion burning fervently beneath them. There is a strikingly intimate quality to this film, as it explores the depths of both women as well as their love for each other quite thoroughly. As a result, the eighteenth century love story becomes timeless; scenes of stolen kisses and cuddles are permeated with a sense of warmth, nostalgia and familiarity. “Do all lovers feel like they’re inventing something?” Héloïse whispers to Marianne during one of these moments.

For a film laced with subtlety where little seems to take place, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is thrilling. As it carries you into the depths of Marianne and Héloïse’s intimacy, you ride out the high of a honeymoon phase with them, fully engaged in the same way they are. Their first kiss happens over halfway through the movie, but the well-paced buildup allows such a soft moment to become a heart-pounding triumph.

On top of the foundation of a historical romance, Sciamma weaves in questions of power, positioning the film as a study of womanhood and the detriments that often come with it. This does not take away from the story of Marianne and Héloïse’s love; instead, it offers new lenses to examine it under, obstacles their romance finds a way to triumph over.

Breathtaking in every aspect of it, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a visual love letter to the very concept of being in love. Its protagonists spend the two hours attempting to hide their hearts, while the film itself wears its own on its sleeve. It hurts and heals and the audience does alongside it. The film feels thoughtful to its characters in the very same way it does to those who view it, seeking to create an intimate bond with its audience, engulfing them in its flames as well.

There is a type of love so special that you carry it with you for a lifetime — Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a film that feels the very same as such a love.

