New language services at City Hall and the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre

With the help of LanguageLine Solutions, residents will be able to use their first language when interacting with St. Catharines City staff going forward.

The City has launched a new service through LanguageLine Solutions this past week, allowing customer and guest services workers both at City Hall’s Citizens First and the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre, to access interpreters representing over 240 languages.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to better serve our community, people from all over the world call our city home,” said Cherise Titus, manager of customer service for the City of St. Catharines. “Our residents can now interact with their City in the way that is easiest for them, it makes them more comfortable and means our staff can better address their needs.”

Access to the LanguageLine technology means when individuals need service in their native language over the phone, St. Catharines customer service representatives can connect with one of the organization’s over 11,000 interpreters, usually within 10 to 30 seconds.

In person, that experience extends to tablets set up at both St. Catharines City Hall and the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre. Through the tablet, residents who desire service are able to select their preferred language to receive information in. Most critically, residents who require information via sign language will be able to video chat with a certified interpreter, thus providing an additional level of interaction.

LanguageLine offers one-touch language access across North America and has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions for over 35 years. The company sets the global standard for phone, video and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. As such, the City and its residents will be able to tap into LanguageLine’s interpretation services at all times throughout the year, once City Hall and the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre is open.

“This is really about accessibility and equity, no matter their language all our residents can now expect the same level of customer service,” said Jennifer Green, aquatics supervisor at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.

To keep up to date with the City’s initiatives and projects, like the new LanguageLine service, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the St. Catharines City website at stcatharines.ca. Individuals who desire to learn more about the interpretation service and its accessibility are encouraged to contact Titus at ctitus@stcatharines.ca.