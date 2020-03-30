International services moves support online

Brock University’s International Student Services is dedicated to providing support for students, both international and Canadian and helping them get the most out of their university experience. With the university deciding to suspend any in-person interactions to limit the spread of COVID-19, the International Services team has made sure that students can still get the support they need online.

Academic support

Less than a week after in-person classes were cancelled, international students were added to a Sakai page, ACAD/LANG SUPPORT, by Brock International Services. The page serves as a resource site for students to use in the event that they need academic or language skills support while completing the semester online. The page includes a chat room where students can ask questions about academic skills, language skills or general information related to academic/language support. It also included a forums tab, information and a link on how to book an appointment and a lessons tab that allows students to get interactive, additional help with various academic/language support such as APA citation style practice.

Accommodation

With countries all over the world implementing strict border and travel restrictions, flight services being so unpredictable and the general risk associated with traveling, there are many international students who have no post-winter term accommodation plans. The International Services team was quick to send out a questionnaire to international students in an attempt to understand their living situations and develop a plan to support students in a way targeted to their specific problems.

The team also worked with the residence department in assisting students who needed to remain in residence due to extenuating circumstances and continues to maintain contact with students as their situations evolve.

Immigration information

As an international student this time is particularly stressful as uncertainty builds about study permit qualifications and the ability to remain in Canada. Renee Ji, Brock International Student Advisor, is available to discuss study permit and visa related issues by email at: isa@brocku.ca.

International Services also encourages students who are worried about meeting the requirements of their study permit to visit Canada.ca to see the conditions of their study permits, as well as to see the updated measures in regards to staying or coming to Canada.

Events/entertainment

International Services will be having regular ‘check-ins’ online via Microsoft Teams from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Information on the dates of these check-ins is available on ExperienceBU. These sessions are a chance for students to ask questions and an opportunity to virtually connect and hangout with each other and also learn more about the online services and opportunities available on campus. Information on how to join the team is available on ExperienceBU or on the Brock International Services website.

On April 2 and 9 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. International Services will be hosting an online Netflix viewing party as an opportunity for students to experience a night at the movies with friends without leaving their couch. To participate, students must have a Netflix account, be using a chrome browser and add the Netflix Party extension to their Chrome Browser. The link to join the movie party will be posted on the International Services ExperienceBU page at 6:30 p.m. on the viewing day.

International students are encouraged to keep an eye out for email communications from International Services in order to keep up to date and remain engaged. Any questions or concerns can be sent to the team at intlsupport@brocku.ca.