Dorm recipes: St. Patrick’s Day edition

It’s almost universally agreed that the best part of any good party is the food. Whether you’re throwing a party just because you feel like it, or you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s day with your friends, here are some recipes you can prepare with limited resources.

Nachos

What you’ll need: tortilla chips, beans, canned tomatoes or salsa, shredded cheese, spices, chilli powder, a microwave, a bowl and a plate to serve.

The main challenge to making nachos in the microwave is avoiding soggy chips. You’ll be sacrificing a little bit in terms of appearance with this recipe, but it will be worth it for what you gain in the chip department. First things first, fill the plate with chips. Sprinkle some seasoning on top making sure to cover all the chips, microwave for 30 seconds at 50 per cent. Set the plate to the side and get the bowl. Mix the salsa/tomatoes with the beans and chilli powder and microwave until hot. Sprinkle half the cheese on the tortilla chips, then pour your bean mix on top, sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top.

Loaded Potato Skins

What you’ll need: potatoes, butter, milk or water, cheese, green onions, paprika, a microwave, a knife, a bowl and a plate to serve.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to give potato skins the crispiness that they’re known for in the microwave, but dorm cooking is all about doing the best with what you have. To start, pierce the potatoes and place them on your plate. Microwave for five minutes, turn the potatoes over and microwave for five more minutes. Cut the potatoes in half, taking care as they’ll be hot. Scoop the middle of the potatoes out and put that in the bowl. Put the skins to the side and mix in some butter, milk/water, cheese and paprika. Just a splash of milk or water will do, but like with all these recipes, you can mix to taste. Scoop the mashed potatoes into the skins, add cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top and microwave until the cheese is melted. Scoop the sour cream and green onions on top and serve. If you have access to a toaster oven, I fully recommend using that to crisp up the skins as a final step.

Taco Dip

What you’ll need: sour cream, cream cheese, taco seasoning packet, salsa, shredded cheese, a bowl, a fork for mixing, a microwave and a dish to serve.

Use the microwave to soften the cream cheese. Mix in an equal portion of sour cream. Always start with less than you think you need that way you can always add more to achieve the desired consistency. Mix in the taco seasoning packet, use as much or as little as you want. Create a flat layer in the bottom of your dish, scoop the guacamole on top and spread it flat. Cover the guacamole with salsa and cover that in shredded cheese. Serve with tortilla chips.

Creamy Bacon Dip

What you’ll need: cream cheese, bacon bits, spices (oregano, paprika, salt and pepper), shredded cheese, and a bowl.

Use the bowl and the microwave to soften the cream cheese. Add your spices and bacon bits. Normally I’d bake the dip from here but since you’re living in residence, a microwave will do. Sprinkle cheese on top and microwave until it’s melted. I recommend using the microwave’s power settings to cook the dip at 30 per cent power to give the cream cheese time to thicken.