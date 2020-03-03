Badgers set to face Gryphons in first OUA Final Four appearance in 29 years

For the first time since the 1990-91 season, the Brock women’s volleyball team is headed to the OUA Final Four.

Ahead of the Final Four, the Badgers had five players who were given OUA honours. Senior left side hitter Laura Condotta was named a First Team All-Star. Senior right side hitter, while Darby Taylor and setter, Emily Armstrong were named Second Team All-Stars. Left side, Samantha Casey and Aleiah Torres were named to the All-Rookie team. Steve Delaney was named Coach of the Year in the West after leading the Badgers to a first-place finish in the division.

The No. 8 Badgers will face the Guelph Gryphons on Friday, March 6 at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre at 6:30 p.m. The Toronto Varsity Blues will face the Western Mustangs in the other semifinal match. The winners will compete for the Quigley Cup as well as also earning a spot in the 2020 U Sports Championships at the University of Calgary.

The Badgers dominated the York Lions in three sets to earn their spot in the Final Four. They took the first set 25-16, the second 25-19 and the third 25-14.

Head coach Steve Delaney was facing off against a fellow second year coach, Jennifer Neilson of the York Lions. Delaney coached the Badgers to their first playoffs appearance since the 2014-15 season, making this their second appearance. They have already surpassed last year’s achievement by winning their quarterfinal game after being knocked out by the University of Toronto Varsity Blues last season.

In this year’s quarterfinal, York hit at just .065 per cent, while Brock hit at .292.

Laura Condotta led the Badgers with 12 kills and three aces. Grace Pyatt added eight kills and one ace while Morgan Monkman contributed seven kills and two aces. Darby Taylor also added five kills and two aces.

As a team, Brock outplayed the Lions in every aspect. The Badgers had 34 kills, compared to the Lions 22. They recorded three more aces than the Lions with nine Defensively they stood ahead with 13 blocks to the Lions six and 56 digs to their 39.

The Badgers will look to redeem themselves against Toronto at the Goldring Centre. Their opponents, the Guelph Gryphons, are the lower seeded team but they were separated by just one win in the standings, finishing with 26 points and a 13-6. If the Badgers advance to the finals it could be a shot at redemption against the same team that ended their season a year ago. The Varsity Blues are 17-2 over the season, compared to the Badgers 14-5 record. They finished the season with a seven game win streak which was good enough to put them in first place in the West.