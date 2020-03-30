Academic integrity workshop hosted by A-Z Learning offered online

A-Z learning has moved their workshops online due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

The shift to online workshops has provided students with the opportunity to continue educational workshops with A-Z Learning.

“​​The drop-in’s and workshops are going amazingly well. We’re using Microsoft Teams, which is available from our student Office 365 suite. The functions like group chat, private chat, screen sharing and whiteboard really help students engage. For workshops especially, we’re finding that students are engaging more than in-person,” said Maggie Whitfield, manager at A-Z Learning Services.

Their next online workshop is Academic Integrity. This workshop will be held on March 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m and will offer students insight into the importance of academic integrity. Additional Academic Integrity sessions will be held on April 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and April 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“The workshop reviews types of academic integrity breaches, common situations faced by students, resources and strategies for group work and assignments,” said Whitfield.

Academic Integrity is important in an academic setting as plagiarism is a serious concern for students and faculty. It is best to know what academic integrity looks like and to ask any questions around this topic.

“Academic Integrity is very important because the value of our degrees depends on it–not just students right now but every degree earned before and after. We spend a lot of money and time getting our degrees, so it’s important that it means something–essentially that it reflects the learning and skills we’ve developed. A thing for students to know is that it’s okay to have questions, but the expectation is that they find the answers. Our workshops are a great place to start,” said Whitfield.

Being online does not change the importance of or the learning offered by A-Z learning. They continue to provide topics that help students gain practical information.

“This workshop, like our others, gives students lots of opportunity to ask questions and discuss strategies and realistic student scenarios. It was created for students across disciplines to better understand expectations, explore common issues faced by students, and work through strategies to deal with these issues,” said Whitfield.

It is important however that students register online through ExperienceBU for these workshops and drop ins.

“Students need to register on ExperienceBU for both workshops and the drop-in. That way, we can send you the link and any resources needed. The great thing with online is that we don’t have to limit spaces,” said Whitfield.

A-Z Learning is hosting numerous other workshops and drop-ins and will be scheduling online workshops for the spring term. Students are encouraged to check ExperienceBU for upcoming events.