2019-20 Readers’ Choice Award Results

Sambrook came to the Badgers in the fall after playing four seasons in the OHL. He had an immediate impact on the team, playing in all 28 games of the regular season and quickly became one of the Badgers leading scorers. He and fellow rookie Christian Girhiny ended the season with 19 points to tie for the team lead. Sambrook had two assists in the playoffs before the Badgers were knocked out in the second round. He was named to the OUA All-Rookie team and a Second Team All-Star for his efforts in the regular season, in addition to being named to the U Sports All-Rookie team. Sambrook is a proficient two way defender, transitioning from defensive responsibility to offensive playmaking. He was a staple on the special teams and was able to play long hard minutes for the Badgers when called upon.